Game Preview: Warriors at Trail Blazers - 1/20/20

The Warriors head to Portland for a Monday night matchup against the Trail Blazers at 7 p.m.

Monday, January 20

7:00 p.m.



WATCH: TNT

MONDAY NIGHT IN PORTLAND

The Warriors start the week off by heading north to face the Trail Blazers in Portland on Monday night (7 p.m.). Monday’s matchup will mark the third of four meetings between the two teams during the 2019-20 season, with the season series is split 1-1. This will be a quick one-game road trip for the Dubs as the squad returns back on Warriors Ground on Wednesday.

LAST TIME OUT

The Warriors started slow, but the squad came back to take the lead and hold off the Orlando Magic for a 109-95 win on Saturday night at Chase Center, putting an end to the Dubs’ 10-game losing streak. Full Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW POR 10-34 18-26 15th in West 11th in West PTS: 105.2 (26th) PTS: 111.5 (14th) REB: 43.9 (21st) REB: 45.9 (11th) AST: 24.6 (14th) AST: 19.7 (30th)

LAST GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: D’Angelo Russell, Damion Lee, Alec Burks, Eric Paschall and Willie Cauley-Stein

POR: Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons, Nassir Little, Carmelo Anthony and Hassan Whiteside INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Draymond Green (finger sprain), Glenn Robinson III (ankle), Stephen Curry (left hand fracture), Klay Thompson (left ACL rehab), Kevon Looney (left abdominal soreness) and Jacobs Evans III (concussion) are out. Team Notes

SO MUCH FOR THE ROOKIE WALL

Rookie guard Jordan Poole has put together his best stretch of basketball of his young career and fellow first-year player Eric Paschall has reeled off three straight games with at least 16 points. Both players had 20-plus point performances in Saturday’s win over Orlando, becoming the first Warriors rookie duo to score 20 points in the same game since Stephen Curry (25) and Reggie Williams (20) did so on April 11, 2010 vs. Oklahoma City. Jordan Poole recorded a career-high 21 points in 23 minutes while Eric Paschall tallied 20 points and nine rebounds, resulting in his eighth 20-point game of the season.

TEAM LEADERS GSW POR PTS: Russell (23.2) PTS: Lillard (27.1) REB: Cauley-Stein (6.3) REB: Whiteside (14.0) AST: Russell (6.0) AST: Lillard (7.6)

PORTLAND SCOUTING REPORT

The Trail Blazers come into Monday’s game having lost 10 of their last 13 games, and they’ll look to turn things around as they open a four-game homestand with the Warriors. Playing at home has been a novel concept for the Blazers, as they’ve had just two home games since the calendar turned to 2020. And in this New Year, they’ll lean on Damian Lillard even more than they have in the past. The Oakland-native is sixth in the league in scoring (27.1 ppg) and eighth in assists (7.6 apg), and with co-star guard CJ McCollum dealing with an ankle injury and the reported trade of Kent Bazemore and Anthony Tolliver to Sacramento, Portland was left with few healthy bodies in their Saturday night loss to Oklahoma City. One of those healthy bodies was center Hassan Whiteside, who has blocked nine shots in the last two games. Whiteside leads the league with 3.0 blocks per game and he’s also one of the top rebounders in the league. Lillard and Whiteside have combined to score 108 points in this season’s prior two games against the Dubs, so figuring out a way to slow that production down will be key for a Dubs team that’s looking for its first road win since December 6.