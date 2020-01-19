Poole’s Career-High 21 Points Leads Dubs to Win
Poole Extends Streak to Four Games With Two-Or-More Treys, Russell With Season-High 12 Assists
The Warriors end their losing streak at 10 games with a Saturday night 109-95 win over the Orlando Magic.
presented by
The Warriors started the game down 13-0, but the squad responded to an early offensive explosion from Jordan Poole who put up 11 points in his first three minutes off the bench, getting the team back into the game. The Dubs then suppressed the Orlando Magic’s final push in the fourth quarter by going on a 17-2 run through the end of the game to pull-out a 109-95 Saturday night at Chase Center, ending their 10-game losing streak.
The difference in the game was the third quarter, which happened to coincide with the arrival of guest sideline reporter Stephen Curry. The Dubs came out of halftime with a 53-52 lead, then put up 29 points in the frame and held the Magic to just 19 points. The difference of plus-10 was noted by Curry.
Besides the solid team play through the frame, Poole once again ignited Chase Center as he hit a deep buzzer-beater at the end of the third quarter that had Curry celebrating.
The win did not come easy though: in a fourth quarter that was reminiscent of that from the Denver Nuggets in Thursday night’s game which forced the Dubs into an overtime loss, the Magic used a 14-6 run to take a 91-90 lead with 4:43 remaining. There was a back-and-forth for the next minute between the teams, but the Dubs would shut-down Orlando’s scoring during the final 17-2 run to ensure the win on their home court.
TEAM LEADERS
|
GSW
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Russell - 26
|Paschall - 9
|Russell - 12
|Poole - 21
|Chriss - 7
|Burks - 4
|Paschall - 20
|3 Tied - 6
|3 Tied - 2
|
ORL
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Fultz - 23
|Vucevic - 13
|Fultz / Fournier - 4
|Vucevic - 13
|Bamba - 7
|4 Tied - 3
|Fournier - 12
|Fultz - 6
|Bamba - 1
Poole finished the night with a new career-high of 21 points on 4-of-10 shooting from beyond the arc to extend his career-high streaks of games with double-digit scoring and multiple three-point shots made up to four.
D’Angelo Russell finished with a double-double, including 26 points and a season-high 12 assists, while rookie Eric Paschall added 20 points.
Next up: the Warriors now hit the road for one game as they visit the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday (TNT, 7 p.m.).
Tags
1/
More Notables ...
- The Warriors have now won seven-straight home games vs. the Magic, with their last loss at home to Orlando coming on 12/3/12… Golden State has won 12 of their last 14 games vs. Orlando overall and split the 2019-20 season series 1-1.
- Golden State improved to 5-2 this season when holding its opponent to 99-or-fewer points.
- Tonight marked the third time this season Golden State had three players post 20-plus points in the same contest (D’Angelo Russell - 26 points, Jordan Poole - 21 points, Eric Paschall - 20 points), improving to 2-1 in those games.
- Poole and Paschall each scored 20-plus points, prior to tonight, the last time two Warriors rookies posted 20-plus in the same game was on April 11, 2010, vs. Oklahoma City when Stephen Curry scored 25 points and Reggie Williams had 20 points… It’s the 15th such game in franchise history (Elias Sports Bureau).
- The Warriors rallied from a 13-point deficit, a season-high-tying comeback (also on 12/27 vs. PHX and 12/25 vs. HOU).
- Golden State improved to 3-13 dating back to 2012-13 in games which all three of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson do not play (2-10 this season).
- The Warriors entered the game with the third-best free throw percentage in the league and proceeded to make all 11 of their free throw attempts (now shooting 81.0 percent)… It marks the second time this season (11/9 at Oklahoma City, 17-of-17 FT) that the Warriors made all of their free throw attempts.
- Jordan Poole scored a career-high 21 points (9-of-19 FG, 4-of-10 3P, 1-of-1 FT), reaching the 20-point plateau for the third time in his career…. His 11 points in the first quarter tied the most points he’s scored in any quarter and his 14 first-half points were the most he’s scored in any half… Poole is 13-of-31 (.419) from the three-point line over his last four games.
- D’Angelo Russell recorded his first double-double of the season with a game-high 26 points (9-21 FG, 4-12 3P, 4-4 FT) and season-high 12 assists… He has posted 20-plus points in eight of his last 10 games.
- D’Angelo Russell recorded his first double-double of the season with a game-high 26 points (9-21 FG, 4-12 3P, 4-4 FT) and season-high 12 assists… He has posted 20-plus points in eight of his last 10 games.
Become eligible to win free tickets for every game! Plus, receive ticket offers, gameday information and more!
NEXT UP: