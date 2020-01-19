Poole’s Career-High 21 Points Leads Dubs to Win

The Warriors end their losing streak at 10 games with a Saturday night 109-95 win over the Orlando Magic.

The Warriors started the game down 13-0, but the squad responded to an early offensive explosion from Jordan Poole who put up 11 points in his first three minutes off the bench, getting the team back into the game. The Dubs then suppressed the Orlando Magic’s final push in the fourth quarter by going on a 17-2 run through the end of the game to pull-out a 109-95 Saturday night at Chase Center, ending their 10-game losing streak.

The difference in the game was the third quarter, which happened to coincide with the arrival of guest sideline reporter Stephen Curry. The Dubs came out of halftime with a 53-52 lead, then put up 29 points in the frame and held the Magic to just 19 points. The difference of plus-10 was noted by Curry.

"Y'all keeping track of my plus minus right now?"



Come for the @Dami0nLee bucket, stay for the @StephenCurry30 commentary



— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 19, 2020

Besides the solid team play through the frame, Poole once again ignited Chase Center as he hit a deep buzzer-beater at the end of the third quarter that had Curry celebrating.

The win did not come easy though: in a fourth quarter that was reminiscent of that from the Denver Nuggets in Thursday night’s game which forced the Dubs into an overtime loss, the Magic used a 14-6 run to take a 91-90 lead with 4:43 remaining. There was a back-and-forth for the next minute between the teams, but the Dubs would shut-down Orlando’s scoring during the final 17-2 run to ensure the win on their home court.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Russell - 26 Paschall - 9 Russell - 12 Poole - 21 Chriss - 7 Burks - 4 Paschall - 20 3 Tied - 6 3 Tied - 2



ORL Points Rebounds Assists Fultz - 23 Vucevic - 13 Fultz / Fournier - 4 Vucevic - 13 Bamba - 7 4 Tied - 3 Fournier - 12 Fultz - 6 Bamba - 1



Poole finished the night with a new career-high of 21 points on 4-of-10 shooting from beyond the arc to extend his career-high streaks of games with double-digit scoring and multiple three-point shots made up to four.

D’Angelo Russell finished with a double-double, including 26 points and a season-high 12 assists, while rookie Eric Paschall added 20 points.

Next up: the Warriors now hit the road for one game as they visit the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday (TNT, 7 p.m.).

