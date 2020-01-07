3-Point Struggles Sink Dubs in Sacramento

The Warriors are still seeking their first win of 2020 after falling to the Kings, 111-98, on Monday night in Sacramento.

The Dubs actually scored the first six points of the game, but things went downhill from there. And nothing exemplified that more than the team’s struggles from the perimeter. The Warriors missed their first 17 3-point attempts before Glenn Robinson III sunk one with 7:00 minutes left in the third quarter.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Robinson III - 16 Cauley-Stein - 9 Cauley-Stein - 5 Spellman - 13 Spellman / Burks - 6 Burks - 3 Paschall - 12 3 Tied - 5 3 Tied - 2



SAC Points Rebounds Assists Hield - 21 Bjelica - 10 Fox - 7 Fox - 21 Ariza - 6 Hield - 5 Barnes / Ariza - 18 Giles III - 6 Giles III - 4



Despite the team’s shooting struggles, the Warriors were competitive in the first half. Alec Burks and Omari Spellman provided a spark off the bench with 15 combined points over the first two quarters, and rookie forward Eric Paschall got it going late in the second period with six points in the final 1:36 of the half. With that, the Warriors went into the break down by just 12, but the Kings quickly opened things up in the third period.

Sacramento blew the game open in the third quarter during which they made seven of their first eight 3-pointers. Kings guard Buddy Hield led that charge with 15 of his 21 points in the period, and the Kings finished the game 15-for-30 from distance.

Although Sacramento led by as many as 32 points in the third period, the Dubs played hard through the final buzzer, ending the game on a 13-0 run to make the final score a little more respectable. Robinson paced the Dubs with 16 points on 7-for-13 shooting, while Spellman added 13 points and Paschall had 12 in the defeat. Although the Dubs shot just 5-for-26 on 3-pointers, they did make five of their last nine attempts, including a Ky Bowman trey off the backboard in the final second of the game that closed out a 34-21 period for the Dubs.

The Warriors have now lost five straight games, and they’ll look to break that skid on Wednesday when they host the league-leading Milwaukee Bucks in a game that will have an early tipoff time of 7 p.m. to accommodate the national television schedule.

