3-Point Struggles Sink Dubs in Sacramento
Warriors Fall to Kings for 5th Straight Loss
The Warriors are still seeking their first win of 2020 after falling to the Kings, 111-98, on Monday night in Sacramento.
The Dubs actually scored the first six points of the game, but things went downhill from there. And nothing exemplified that more than the team’s struggles from the perimeter. The Warriors missed their first 17 3-point attempts before Glenn Robinson III sunk one with 7:00 minutes left in the third quarter.
TEAM LEADERS
|
GSW
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Robinson III - 16
|Cauley-Stein - 9
|Cauley-Stein - 5
|Spellman - 13
|Spellman / Burks - 6
|Burks - 3
|Paschall - 12
|3 Tied - 5
|3 Tied - 2
|
SAC
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Hield - 21
|Bjelica - 10
|Fox - 7
|Fox - 21
|Ariza - 6
|Hield - 5
|Barnes / Ariza - 18
|Giles III - 6
|Giles III - 4
Despite the team’s shooting struggles, the Warriors were competitive in the first half. Alec Burks and Omari Spellman provided a spark off the bench with 15 combined points over the first two quarters, and rookie forward Eric Paschall got it going late in the second period with six points in the final 1:36 of the half. With that, the Warriors went into the break down by just 12, but the Kings quickly opened things up in the third period.
Sacramento blew the game open in the third quarter during which they made seven of their first eight 3-pointers. Kings guard Buddy Hield led that charge with 15 of his 21 points in the period, and the Kings finished the game 15-for-30 from distance.
Although Sacramento led by as many as 32 points in the third period, the Dubs played hard through the final buzzer, ending the game on a 13-0 run to make the final score a little more respectable. Robinson paced the Dubs with 16 points on 7-for-13 shooting, while Spellman added 13 points and Paschall had 12 in the defeat. Although the Dubs shot just 5-for-26 on 3-pointers, they did make five of their last nine attempts, including a Ky Bowman trey off the backboard in the final second of the game that closed out a 34-21 period for the Dubs.
The Warriors have now lost five straight games, and they’ll look to break that skid on Wednesday when they host the league-leading Milwaukee Bucks in a game that will have an early tipoff time of 7 p.m. to accommodate the national television schedule.
More Notables ...
- The Warriors fell to 9-29 (.237) on the season, including a 3-17 (.150) mark on the road… The Warriors have lost five consecutive games following their season-high four-game winning streak.
- The Warriors trail the Kings in the season series, 2-0, with the next meeting slated for February 25 at Chase Center… The Kings have won back-to-back games over the Warriors for the first time since November 5 and December 19, 2012.
- Golden State began the game 0-of-17 from three-point range before hitting their first triple… The Warriors were 0-of-13 from three in the first half, snapping a streak of 808 consecutive halves with at least one three-pointer, per ESPN Stats & Info.
- The Warriors used their 18th unique starting lineup of the season (used 20 in 2018-19).
- Golden State fell to 0-11 this season when scoring fewer than 100 points.
- Glenn Robinson III led the Warriors with 16 points and is averaging 16.3 points per game over the last four contests.
- Eric Paschall returned to the starting lineup for the first time since December 11 vs. the Knicks, scoring in double figures for the 23rd time this season with 12 points.
- Omari Spellman scored in double figures for the third consecutive game, his 10th double-digit scoring performance this season… Over the last three games, Spellman is averaging 15.3 points per contest.
- Willie Cauley-Stein tallied eight points, a game-high nine rebounds and a season-high five assists in 26 minutes.
