Game Preview: Warriors vs. Pistons - 1/4/20

HAPPY NEW YEAR AT CHASE CENTER

The Warriors play their first home game of 2020 on Saturday as they welcome the Detroit Pistons to Chase Center for the first of two meetings between the teams this season. The Warriors have won four of their last five games at Chase Center and will be taking on a Pistons squad that has followed its most successful stretch of the season (5-2) by losing eight of its last nine games. The Saturday evening showdown will have a 5:30 p.m. start time, marking a good opportunity to bring the family or friends to the game.

LAST TIME OUT

The Dubs couldn’t generate enough offense to overcome early struggles in Thursday's 99-84 loss to the Timberwolves in Minnesota. Full Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW DET 9-27 12-23 15th in West 11th in East PTS: 105.3 (26th) PTS: 108.4 (20th) REB: 43.8 (22nd) REB: 42.3 (28th) AST: 24.1 (15th) AST: 24.5 (13th)

LAST GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Alec Burks, Damion Lee, Glenn Robinson III, Draymond Green and Marquese Chriss

DET: Andre Drummond, Tim Frazier, Tony Snell, Sekou Doumbouya and Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Stephen Curry (left hand fracture) and Klay Thompson (left ACL rehab) are out. D'Angelo Russell (right shoulder contusion), Willie Cauley-Stein (illness) and Kevon Looney (left abdominal soreness) are TBD. Jordan Poole is on G League assignment. Team Notes

DET: Jordan Bone (G League – two-way), Reggie Jackson (lumbar spine stress reaction), Luke Kennard (bilateral knee tendinitis), Markieff Morris (left foot sprain) and Khyri Thomas (right foot surgery) are out. Blake Griffin (left knee soreness) is doubtful. Bruce Brown (illness) is questionable. Team Notes

CAREER-SEASON FOR GLENN ROBINSON III

Although the Warriors’ record is nothing to be boastful about, Glenn Robinson has turned in his best season as a pro to date. He’s averaging a career-bests in scoring, assists, rebounding, steals and minutes, and he’s been the Dubs’ most consistent contributor this season, playing, and starting, in all but one of the team’s 36 games this season. Robinson has led the Dubs in scoring in each of the last two games, and he has shot 50 percent or better in three of the last four games. With injuries continuing to take their toll on the 2019-20 Warriors, Robinson’s consistent production has and will continue to be, very much needed.

TEAM LEADERS GSW DET PTS: Burks (15.6) PTS: Drummond (17.6) REB: Green (6.3) REB: Drummond (15.8) AST: Green (5.7) AST: Rose (5.9)

DETROIT SCOUTING REPORT

Like the Warriors, the Pistons have lost their last three games. The Pistons, who entered the 2019-20 campaign having one winning season and two playoff appearances in the last 10 seasons, have struggled to stay healthy. After being the best player on a Pistons team that clawed its way to the playoffs last season, Blake Griffin has struggled this season with career-lows in scoring (15.5 ppg), rebounding (4.7 rpg), field goal percentage (35.2 percent) and playing time (28.4 mpg). Griffin underwent offseason surgery on his left knee, and soreness to that same knee has kept him out of action over the last two games. With Griffin only playing in just over half of the team’s games, the Pistons have relied on other veterans Andre Drummond and Derrick Rose to lead the way. Drummond leads the NBA in rebounding (15.8 rpg) and is a beast in the paint, while Rose has been a super sub for a team that ranks third in the league in bench scoring. Also of note is the Pistons’ shooting ability from the perimeter. They rank third in the league in 3-point percentage (.371) and have several players capable of knocking down the three. With the Warriors struggling to defend the three all season, the battle on the perimeter will surely be something to watch in this inter-conference matchup.