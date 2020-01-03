First Quarter Struggles Doom Warriors in Minnesota

The Warriors dug themselves an early hole and were never able to fully recover in Thursday’s 99-84 loss in Minnesota.

After trailing by as many as 22 points midway through the third quarter, the Warriors got within single digits in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter when Omari Spellman threw down one of the hardest dunks of the Dubs’ season to start a three-point play.

But ultimately, the Warriors couldn’t generate enough offense to overcome the early struggles. Glenn Robinson III led the Warriors with 16 points, and Eric Paschall (13 points) and Spellman (10 points) each turned in double-digit scoring efforts off the bench in the defeat.

The Warriors actually played the Timberwolves even over the second, third and fourth quarters, but the 15-point difference in the first quarter wound up being the difference in the game. That, and an inability to knock down a shot from the perimeter, as the Dubs were just 3-for-20 on 3-pointers – they shot shot 43 percent overall from the floor.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Robinson III - 16 Paschall / Chriss - 7 Green - 6 Paschall - 13 Robinson III - 6 Chriss - 5 Lee / Spellman - 10 Spellman - 5 Lee / Bowman - 2



MIN Points Rebounds Assists Covington / Napier - 20 Covington - 10 Napier - 7 Reid - 13 Martin - 8 McLaughlin - 4 Martin - 12 Reid - 6 Okogie - 3



Warriors guard D’Angelo Russell, who had scored 82 points over two games against Minnesota earlier this season, sat out his second straight game with a shoulder contusion, and Willie Cauley-Stein also sat out due to illness, putting the Warriors down two starters.

The Timberwolves were also shorthanded, playing without Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins, but they overcame that by making six of their first 11 3-pointers and playing from ahead for nearly the entire game.

After winning their fourth consecutive game last Friday, the Dubs have since lost three straight, and they’ll look to break that skid on Saturday when they return home to take on the Pistons.

