Warriors Let One Slip Away Against Thunder

The Warriors came home to host the Thunder on Monday night.

The Warriors held the lead for most of the game but had trouble finding offense when they needed it most in Monday’s 100-97 loss at Chase Center. Glenn Robinson III and Ky Bowman each established new career-highs in scoring, but the Thunder ended the game on a 13-0 run to hand the Dubs a disappointing defeat.

Robinson started the game hot with 10 quick points and 13 in the opening quarter, but his biggest basket came in the fourth quarter. With Oklahoma City threatening a fourth quarter comeback, Robinson moved off the screen to the wing, caught a pass from Alec Burks and in one motion went up for the 3-pointer. The shot swished through the net for his third 3-pointer of the game, and it gave the Warriors a 10-point lead with 3:19 left to play.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Robinson - 25 Paschall - 10 Chriss - 7 Bowman - 24 Cauley-Stein - 6 Robinson - 5 Paschall - 13 Poole - 6 Bowman - 5



OKC Points Rebounds Assists Schroder - 22 Adams - 10 Gallinari - 6 Paul - 20 Gallinari - 7 Paul - 5 Gallinari - 15 Paul - 7 Adams / Schroder - 5 More Stats | Highlights | Game Photos

Turns out that would be the Warriors’ last points of the game. The Thunder’s 13-0 run was part of a larger 22-5 run to close the game for Thunder, who took the lead with Chris Paul’s pull-up shot from outside the lane with 37 seconds the remaining. After the Warriors won each of the first three quarters by three points, the Thunder out-scored the Dubs 26-14 in the final period.

Before the fourth quarter struggles, the Warriors were rolling. Robinson had 25 points on 9-for-14 shooting, including 3-for-4 from distance, and Ky Bowman was a beast on both sides of the ball with 24 points, five assists and three steals. Rookie forward Eric Paschall battled through foul trouble to get 13 points, on 6-for-9 shooting, and 10 rebounds, and fellow rook Jordan Poole hit a pair of 3-pointers early in the fourth quarter to give the Dubs a 14-point lead.

But the Warriors failed to close it out, and the end result was their 10th loss in the last 11 games, and their third defeat of the season at the hands of the Thunder. The Dubs now look to turn the page as they return to action on Wednesday night to host the Bulls on ‘Headband Klay’ Thompson Bobblehead Night, presented by Lucky.

Close related photo gallery overlay. 1 / Share Links:



More Notables ...