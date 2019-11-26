Warriors Let One Slip Away Against Thunder
Glenn Robinson III and Ky Bowman Post Career-Highs in Scoring in Defeat
The Warriors came home to host the Thunder on Monday night.
The Warriors held the lead for most of the game but had trouble finding offense when they needed it most in Monday’s 100-97 loss at Chase Center. Glenn Robinson III and Ky Bowman each established new career-highs in scoring, but the Thunder ended the game on a 13-0 run to hand the Dubs a disappointing defeat.
Robinson started the game hot with 10 quick points and 13 in the opening quarter, but his biggest basket came in the fourth quarter. With Oklahoma City threatening a fourth quarter comeback, Robinson moved off the screen to the wing, caught a pass from Alec Burks and in one motion went up for the 3-pointer. The shot swished through the net for his third 3-pointer of the game, and it gave the Warriors a 10-point lead with 3:19 left to play.
TEAM LEADERS
|
GSW
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Robinson - 25
|Paschall - 10
|Chriss - 7
|Bowman - 24
|Cauley-Stein - 6
|Robinson - 5
|Paschall - 13
|Poole - 6
|Bowman - 5
|
OKC
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Schroder - 22
|Adams - 10
|Gallinari - 6
|Paul - 20
|Gallinari - 7
|Paul - 5
|Gallinari - 15
|Paul - 7
|Adams / Schroder - 5
Turns out that would be the Warriors’ last points of the game. The Thunder’s 13-0 run was part of a larger 22-5 run to close the game for Thunder, who took the lead with Chris Paul’s pull-up shot from outside the lane with 37 seconds the remaining. After the Warriors won each of the first three quarters by three points, the Thunder out-scored the Dubs 26-14 in the final period.
Before the fourth quarter struggles, the Warriors were rolling. Robinson had 25 points on 9-for-14 shooting, including 3-for-4 from distance, and Ky Bowman was a beast on both sides of the ball with 24 points, five assists and three steals. Rookie forward Eric Paschall battled through foul trouble to get 13 points, on 6-for-9 shooting, and 10 rebounds, and fellow rook Jordan Poole hit a pair of 3-pointers early in the fourth quarter to give the Dubs a 14-point lead.
But the Warriors failed to close it out, and the end result was their 10th loss in the last 11 games, and their third defeat of the season at the hands of the Thunder. The Dubs now look to turn the page as they return to action on Wednesday night to host the Bulls on ‘Headband Klay’ Thompson Bobblehead Night, presented by Lucky.
More Notables ...
- Golden State falls to 3-15 overall this season and 1-7 at home.
- The Thunder lead the regular season series against the Warriors, 3-0, with the final meeting set for March 28 at Chase Center.
- Tonight marked the fourth game this season the Warriors have recorded 10-or-more steals (season-high is 13 on 10/27 at OKC).
- This marked Oklahoma City’s first road win of the season.
- The Thunder recorded a season-high 14 blocks (previous: 11 on 11/2 vs. NOP)… It also marked the Warriors opponent-season high in blocks (previous: 10 multiple times).
- Monday's game marked the Warriors’ 351st consecutive sellout, the fourth-longest active sellout streak in the league.
- Eric Paschall posted his second career double-double, scoring 13 points while grabbing a game-high 10 rebounds… Tonight marked his 14th game of double-digit scoring (seventh game in a row) and second game of 10-plus boards.
- Glenn Robinson lll scored a career-high 25 points (previous: 20 points multiple times), adding a career-high tying five assists.
- Ky Bowman tallied a career-high 24 points (previous: 19 multiple times) while contributing five assists, three steals and a block… It was his third-straight game scoring in double figures.
- Marquese Chriss dished out a career-high seven assists (previous: four multiple times), adding six points, five rebounds and one steal in 23 minutes off the bench.
- Jordan Poole posted a reserve-high 11 points, adding a career-high-tying six rebounds, four assists and one steal in 24 minutes.
- Dennis Schroder scored a Thunder-high 22 points off the bench, his fifth outing of 20-plus points this season… All five of his 20-point outings this season have come as a reserve… This marks the fifth time he has led the team in scoring this season.
- Chris Paul posted 20 points, his sixth game of 20-or-more this season… He added seven rebounds, five assists and one steal.
- Steven Adams recorded his second double-double of the season with 10 points and a game-high 10 rebounds.
