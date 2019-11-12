Russell Scores 33 in Loss to Jazz

D’Angelo Russell scored 18 of his 33 points in the first quarter, but the Warriors couldn’t sustain the momentum in a 122-108 loss to the Jazz on Monday night at Chase Center.

D’Angelo Russell got hot in the first quarter but the Warriors ultimately couldn’t keep up with the Utah splash party in Monday’s 122-108 loss at Chase Center.

Russell finished with 33 points, his fourth straight game with at least 30 points. Included in that was 18 straight Warriors points in the first quarter. That spurt started with a 19-foot jumper and then continued with three 3-pointers in a span of 51 seconds. And after a break in the action, Russell drilled his fourth 3-pointer of the period to give the Dubs a 22-17 lead, their largest lead of the game.

back

to

back

to

back



@NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/wc0lI0GnJ3 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 12, 2019

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Russell - 33 Cauley-Stein - 11 Russell - 8 Poole / Chriss - 11 Green - 7 Green - 4 Burks - 10 3 Tied - 6 Burks - 3



UTA Points Rebounds Assists Gobert - 25 Gobert - 14 Ingles / Conley - 7 Mitchell - 23 Mitchell - 8 Mitchell - 6 Conley - 22 Mudiay / O'Neale - 4 O'Neale - 4 More Stats | Highlights | Game Photos

The Jazz, however, would soon take control of the game by simply out-executing the Warriors. Rudy Gobert, Mike Conley and Donovan Mitchell each scored over 20 points for the Jazz, who made 16 3-pointers while shooting better than 50 percent from distance for the majority for the game.

Rookie guard Jordan Poole tallied 11 points and Marquese Chriss and Alec Burks also scored in double figures for the Dubs, but it wasn’t enough to keep pace with the Jazz, the top defensive team in the league that happened to outscore the Dubs by 21 on 3-pointers and 18 at the free throw line.

Draymond Green made his return to game action after missing the previous five games, finishing with four points, four assists and seven rebounds before drawing two technicals and getting ejected in the fourth quarter.

Also of note was rookie forward Eric Paschall playing against his childhood friend Donovan Mitchell. The lone Warrior with a positive differential (plus three) in 30 minutes, Paschall tallied eight points and six rebounds and two steals while Mitchell turned in 23 points and was a game-high plus-17 in his 33 minutes on the floor.

The loss, the fourth straight for the Dubs, drops the Warriors to 2-9 on the season, and it won’t get any easier on Friday when the team starts a spurt of five of six games on the road with a visit to Southern California to face the Lakers.