Curry Breaks Left Hand in Loss to Suns

A bad start for the Dubs turned worse when Stephen Curry exited the game in the third quarter with a broken left hand.

You know it’s a bad night when a 30-1 run for the opponent isn’t even the worse thing to happen in the game. But that’s the reality the Warriors face with Stephen Curry’s broken left hand leaving a dark shadow on the Warriors’ 121-110 loss to the Suns on Wednesday night at Chase Center.

Curry scored the first seven points for the Warriors, but left the game in the third quarter after taking a hard fall made worse by a Phoenix 7-footer falling on him. Curry had x-rays taken on his left wrist and hand, confirming the break.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Paschall - 20 Russell - 7 Curry - 6 Robinson - 17 Spellman - 6 Russell - 6 Russell - 15 3 Tied - 5 Green - 4



PHX Points Rebounds Assists Booker - 31 Baynes - 13 Baynes/Rubio - 7 Baynes - 24 Saric - 9 Booker - 5 Saric - 16 Oubre - 7 Saric - 5



More Stats | Highlights

The Curry injury followed a nightmarish start to the game in which the Suns outscored the Warriors 43-14 in the first quarter. Phoenix made eight of their first 12 3-point attempts and held the Dubs to nearly eight full minutes without a made shot in the opening quarter. The Suns would push their lead to as many as 34 in the second quarter, but the Dubs never gave up.

Rookie forward Eric Paschall made the most of his first career start, making his first six shots. Paschall showed explosiveness around the rim, finishing multiple dunks in traffic and leading the team with 20 points. Glenn Robinson III added 17 points and D’Angelo Russell turned in a 15-point and six-assist performance, while also providing one of the top Dubs highlights of the game.

The Warriors threatened a comeback in the fourth quarter with inspired play from two-way player Ky Bowman (10 points, 3 steals) and Willie Cauley-Stein, who had 12 points and five rebounds while shooting 5-for-5 in 12 minutes of his Warriors debut. Alec Burks also made his Warriors debut with seven points and two assists.

Rookie guard Jordan Poole made three free throws with just over four points left to bring the Dubs within 11 points, but Phoenix guard Devin Booker responded with a layup for two of his game-high 31 points, and the Warriors never got any closer.

With the loss, the Warriors fall to 1-3 on the season, and they’ll be back in action on Friday when they host the Spurs at Chase Center.