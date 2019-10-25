Warriors Open Chase Center with Loss to the Clippers

Dubs celebrate first home game at Chase Center, drop opener to Clippers 141-122

The first-ever regular season game at Chase Center won’t be remembered for what happened on the court, as the Dubs opened their 2018-19 season with a 141-122 loss to the Clippers on Thursday night.

The Clippers opened the game with 14 unanswered points, and though the Dubs would come within four points a few times, Los Angeles would pull away in the second half for their second win in as many tries in this young season.

D’Angelo Russell had the first bucket for the Dubs in their new home, and he’d go on to score the team’s first 10 points. The 2019 All-Star, who the Warriors acquired this past summer in a sign-and-trade deal that sent Kevin Durant to Brooklyn, would finish with 20 points and eight assists in his first game as a Warrior, making four of his eight 3-point attempts.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Curry - 23 Looney - 9 Russell - 8 Russell - 20 Spellman/Robinson III - 5 Curry - 4 Poole/Paschall - 14 5 Tied - 4 Green/Paschall - 3



LAC Points Rebounds Assists Williams - 22 Zubac - 10 Leonard - 9 Leonard - 21 Harrell - 6 Williams - 8 Patterson - 20 Leonard - 5 4 Tied - 3



More Stats | Game Photos

Stephen Curry led the Dubs with 23 points on the night, but leave it to Dubs rookies Jordan Poole and Eric Paschall to lead the bench in scoring; both collected 14 points in their NBA debuts, with Paschall adding four rebounds.

first #SPLASHin la league for JPpic.twitter.com/zaKOquIO8d — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 25, 2019

Though the final result may not have been the desired outcome, 81 games remain in the NBA season. Dub Nation can also take comfort in the optimism displayed by Klay Thompson during his pregame address of the crowd: “I’m excited for this year… it’s going to be fun.”

Thompson’s appearance was not the only pregame surprise that the Warriors had in-store for Dub Nation. The team officially opened the doors to Warriors Ground at Chase Center with new traditions that celebrated the team’s longstanding history in the Bay Area.

The new era was officially rung-in with a new pregame ceremony: the ringing of the cable car bell. Each Dubs home game will begin with this new tradition, with the honor of the first ring going to former Warrior Joe Ellis. Ellis, a native of Oakland who played collegiately at the University of San Francisco, was a forward with the Warriors franchise for all eight of his NBA career seasons and a member of the Dubs when they played their last game in San Francisco in 1971.

Mr. Warrior!



Always great to have you on #WarriorsGround, Al Attles!



pic.twitter.com/lyNAaAcNnW — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 25, 2019

Al Attles, who was enshrined into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame this summer, tossed up the ceremonial tip to begin the game. “Mr. Warrior,” who has been with the team in one capacity or another since 1960, received ovations from Dub Nation several times throughout the night. He was later honored at halftime as his likeness was painted by performance painter David Garibaldi.

After Thursday’s game, the Dubs will hit the road for a back-to-back starting Sunday at 12:30 p.m. (Pacific) in Oklahoma City against the Thunder.