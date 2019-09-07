Al Attles Receives Basketball's Highest Honor, Hall of Fame Enshrinement

“One of the great men in NBA history, Mr. Al Attles,” Eddie Doucette said as he introduced Hall of Fame inductee Al Attles on Thursday at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame press conference. Attles was one of twelve inductees honored as part of the Class of 2019, as “The Destroyer” was recognized for his contributions to not only the Golden State Warriors, but the league as a whole. Over the span of the last six decades, Attles has become a treasured member of the Warriors organization, representing the longest stint with a single franchise in NBA history. This week, Al Attles was recognized for his countless contributions by receiving the most honorable recognition in basketball: enshrinement into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

During Thursday’s press conference, Class of 2019 inductees were presented their Naismith orange Hall of Fame jackets, with each honoree taking a moment to reflect on this exceptional moment. In classic Al Attles form, the NBA dignitary graciously took the stage and lit up the room with his contagious smile and amicable demeanor. In his speech, Attles recognized his wife, Wilhelmina, for continuously supporting him throughout his career.

The celebratory occasion continued as Attles was enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts on Friday. “It is beyond my wildest imagination that I would be doing this at this time,” Attles shared in a pre-recorded video, as he expressed the unforeseen impact he would have on this league. In his closing thoughts, Attles shared, “Of all the titles that I've ever had as a player and executive, I am humbled, honored, and most grateful to be forever known as a Hall of Famer. Thank you for recognizing me.”

Al Attles is the Warriors’ All-Time Winningest Coach, recording the most wins by a head coach in franchise history during his 13-plus year coaching career and guiding the Golden State Warriors to their first championship on the West Coast in the 1975 NBA Finals. Current Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr shared his admiration for the “greatest Warrior of them all,” acknowledging Attles’ well-deserved enshrinement and the seeds of greatness he instilled in the organization.

Congrats to the greatest Warrior of them all, Al Attles, on his induction into the HOF last night. Wish I could have been there to pay my respect. There’s not a finer gentleman and competitor out there. Thank you, Al, for all you’ve done for our organization across six decades! — Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) September 7, 2019

Since beginning his NBA career in 1960, Alvin Attles has powerfully and positively impacted the league, leaving an exemplary legacy of diligence, dignity and grace.