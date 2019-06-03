Game 3 Preview: Warriors at Raptors

The Dubs return home with the NBA Finals tied 1-1.



powered by



Wednesday, June 5

6:00 p.m.

Oracle Arena

Oakland, CA FIND TICKETS



WATCH: ABC

RADIO: 95.7 The Game, ESPN Radio, Warriors Mobile App and Warriors vs. RaptorsWednesday, June 56:00 p.m.Oracle ArenaOakland, CAWATCH: ABCRADIO: 95.7 The Game, ESPN Radio, Warriors Mobile App and Warriors Radio Network

THE NBA FINALS RETURN TO BAY AREA

The “Road Warriors” got the job done in Toronto as they successfully split the first two games with the Raptors at one win apiece. Now, the NBA Finals shift back to the Bay Area where the Dubs had not lost a game to the Raptors in 14 years prior to this season. The Warriors hold a 9-3 record at Oracle Arena in the Finals over their previous four appearances, and have won their last five NBA Finals home games. With injuries to Klay Thompson (hamstring) and Kevon Looney (collar bone) potentially becoming an issue and limiting them in Game 3, the team will look for an extra shot of energy from their role players and the crowd as they attempt to extend their winning streak on the home hardwood in front of Dub Nation.

LAST TIME OUT

After a slow start by both teams, the Warriors went on a 27-3 run over an eight-minute stretch bridging second and third quarters that would be the ultimate difference in their 106-104 Game 2 win. Klay Thompson led the team with 25 points before leaving the game with a tight hamstring, and Draymond Green nearly had a triple-double in an all-around strong performance: 17 points, 10 rebounds, nine assists, two steals, one block. » Full Game Recap