Dubs Hold Off Raptors In Game 2

After dropping Game 1 in Toronto, the Dubs came ready to play on Sunday night. In another highly physical contest with the Raptors, the outcome came down to the final seconds of play.

In a start that mirrored that of Game 1, it took the Warriors a bit to find their rhythm. The Raptors used every ounce of momentum they had from Game 1 to put pressure on the defending champs, which resulted in both teams struggling to score early on. The Dubs finished the first frame trailing 27-26.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Thompson - 25 Green / Cousins - 10 Green - 9 Curry - 23 Iguodala - 8 Cousins / Iguodala - 6 Green - 17 Thompson - 5 Thompson - 5



TOR Points Rebounds Assists Leonard - 34 Leonard - 14 Siakam - 5 VanVleet - 17 Ibaka - 10 Leonard - 3 Lowry - 13 Siakam - 8 Gasol / VanVleet / Lowry / Powell - 2



Klay Thompson turned up the heat for the Dubs in the first half. He dropped a team-high 25 points before exiting the floor in the fourth quarter with left hamstring tightness; however, 18 of those points came before the break on 7-10 from the field and 3-3 from beyond the arc. As a team, the Dubs finished the first half making eight of 12 shots, including 4-5 on three pointers.

Down by just five points heading into the locker room, the Warriors came out ready to get down to business in the second half. The squad scored the first 18 points of the third quarter. Yes, an 18-0 run to open up the second half. Andre Iguodala, who finished the game plus-six, hit his first three pointer since game 6 in Houston (he had missed his last 11 3-point attempts prior to that one), and went on to be a key force for the Dubs to close-out the game.

Stephen Curry started the evening cold, but eventually found his shot. He drilled a coupple of deep threes to help the Dubs maintain the advantage throughout the second half. Curry scored 23 points in total.

DeMarcus Cousins found himself on triple-double watch as the clock wound down, notching 17 points, 10 rebounds and 9 assists before the final buzzer sounded. After missing the bulk of the team’s postseason run due to injury, Cousins returned to the floor in Game 1, and returned to the starting lineup on Sunday night. He and Draymond Green each finished with double-doubles and plus-12.

While everyone stepped it up, a clutch three from Andre Iguodala is what sealed the deal. The Raptors stayed on the Warriors’ heels throughout the second half and saw opportunities to regain control of the game, but the Dubs wouldn’t let them. It was a two-point game, and with 5.9 seconds left on the clock Iguodala banked it in from deep. There was nothing Toronto could do at that point to make it up.

When asked after the game what really helped the Dubs pull through and stay locked in, Green said, “We got stops. We took away their transition buckets, and we got transition buckets.”

More notable moments from the matchup:

With 13 threes tonight, Golden State has now recorded 308 three-pointers in the NBA Finals as a franchise, the most by any NBA team, surpassing the Lakers (298). The Warriors reached their current three-point tally in 24 Finals games (it took 73 games to reach 298 made Finals threes).

The Warriors’ 20-0 run over the third and fourth quarter is its largest run dating back to the 2015 postseason (prev. 18-0, 5/14/17 vs. SAS). The Warriors are the only team with a 20-0 run-or-better in a Finals game since the NBA/ABA merger

Golden State held Toronto to 37.2 percent shooting from the field… The Warriors improved to 5-0 in the 2019 NBA Playoffs when holding opponents to 40 percent-or-under shooting from the field (32-4 since 2015).

Golden State improved to 7-2 in this postseason when dishing out 30-or-more assists (34 tonight).

Kevon Looney played 10 minutes before leaving the game with a left chest contusion.

