Game 2 Preview: Warriors at Raptors

After dropping the first game, the Warriors look to make a comeback in Game 2



Sunday, June 2

5:00 p.m.

Scotiabank Arena

Toronto, Canada



WATCH: ABC

START IT UP AGAIN

After seeing their six-game winning streak come to an end with Thursday’s Game 1, the Dubs will look to start a new string of victories when the NBA Finals continue with Game 2 on Sunday. Although the loss wasn’t the start to the series the Dubs were looking for, the squad has proved to be resilient over the last five postseasons. In fact, the team has suffered just seven back-to-back losses during this golden era of five consecutive NBA Finals appearances, and the team’s streak of 22 consecutive postseason series with at least one road victory dates back to 2013. Although this Warriors team has its unique set of challenges, it did finish this season tied for the best road record in the league, and they’ll look for that ‘Road Warrior’ mentality to translate into a victory in Game 2 on Sunday.

LAST TIME OUT

Even with a 34-point night from Stephen Curry and a third-straight playoff triple-double from Draymond Green, the Warriors were unable to overcome the Raptors’ balanced attack led by Pascal Siakam’s 32-point effort (14-for-17 FGs) in Game 1. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE



TOR Leads Series 1-0 Playoff Ranks GSW TOR 0-1 1-0 PTS: 118.1 (1st) PTS: 105.0 (10th) REB: 43.5 (8th) REB: 41.9 (13th) AST: 28.5 (1st) AST: 22.8 (8th)

LAST GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala, Draymond Green and Jordan Bell

TOR: Kyle Lowry, Danny Green, Kawhi Leonard, Pascal Siakam and Marc Gasol INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Kevin Durant (strained calf) is out. Team Notes

TOR: OG Anunoby (abdomen) and Chris Boucher (back) are questionable. Team Notes

CURRY ON A ROLL

Stephen Curry has scored at least 30 points in six straight games, a career-best streak in either the postseason or the playoffs. During this stretch, Curry has been especially effective in getting to the free throw line. Always a great free throw shooter – he has the NBA’s all-time highest free throw percentage – Curry has been getting to the free throw line far more frequently than usual. He was a perfect 14-for-14 on free throws in Thursday’s Game 1 defeat, his fifth time in the last six games in which he has had at least nine free throw attempts. Curry averaged just 4.2 free throw attempts during the regular season, so these additional trips to the line can be important against such a talented defense like the Raptors.

TEAM PLAYOFF LEADERS GSW TOR PTS: Curry (27.7) PTS: Leonard (31.2) REB: Green (9.2) REB: Leonard (8.2) AST: Green (8.1) AST: Lowry (7.3)

RAPTORS SCOUTING REPORT

Though all eyes were on the former Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard, who finished with 23 points, it was Pascal Siakam who stole the show for the Raptors in Game 1. Already a likely contender for Most Improved Player this season, Siakam finished with 32 points, eight rebounds, five assists, a steal, and two blocks. Marc Gasol, who averaged just 8.6 points through the first three rounds of the playoffs, had 20 points to go with two steals and a block, and Fred VanVleet continued his hot streak with 15 points, his fourth consecutive double-digit scoring performance. Though Kyle Lowry only scored seven points 1-of-5 from beyond the arc in Game 1, the clever veteran found other ways to contribute with six rebounds and nine assists. Besides the evenly distributed scoring, the team also came through with six blocks on the Warriors in a well-rounded effort on both sides of the court in the teams’ first appearance in the NBA Finals.