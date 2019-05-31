Dubs Drop Game 1

The Dubs dropped Game 1 of the NBA Finals 118-109.



It wasn’t the Warriors’ night. After 10 days off following a sweep of the Portland Trail Blazers in the Western Conference Finals, the Dubs struggled to get back into the swing of things on Thursday in Toronto. The contest marked the Raptors’ first appearance in the NBA Finals, and they played like it — relentlessly staying on the Warriors defensively from the opening tip and feeding off a contagious energy from a crowd getting a taste of the championship series for the first time. The Dubs simply couldn’t overcome it this time.

While Stephen Curry dropped a team-high 34 points, he was just one of three players to score in double figures; Klay Thompson and Draymond Green added 21 and 10 points respectively. The Raptors held the Dubs to just 43.6 percent from the field and 38.7 percent from beyond the arc; not the explosive offense Dub Nation has grown used to seeing.

There were moments throughout the night where it looked as though the Warriors were about to kick it into overdrive and run away with the game. In the realm of things you don’t see every day, Thompson threw down two dunks. Additionally, Curry knocked down a couple of early threes (he hit four in total). His second of the night came in the first quarter, and with it he became the first player in NBA history to hit 100 career threes in the NBA Finals.

Despite a few good looks, the evening didn’t shape up much for the Warriors in the second frame. Marc Gasol was everywhere for Toronto; and each time the Dubs tied it up, or took the lead, the Raptors had an answer to keep momentum on their side. The Dubs trailed 59-49 heading into the break, but it wasn’t all bad. DeMarcus Cousins finally made his return to the floor after suffering a quad injury in the first round, sidelining him for 14 games.

Coming out of the break, Dub Nation likely had fingers crossed for the Splash Brothers (or anyone) to heat up in a big way. While there were small sparks here and there, the Raptors didn’t let up for a single second. The Warriors bench was still doing everything it could to give Golden State the edge. Kevon Looney contributed 9 points (4-5 FG) and a couple of big dunks, and Jonas Jerebko drilled two threes to help keep the Dubs on Toronto’s heels.

While it wasn’t the outcome the Dubs were hoping for, they’ll have another chance to take one on the road this weekend.

More notable moments from the matchup:

Thursday's loss snapped the Warriors five-game NBA Finals winning streak along with the Warriors six-game 2019 postseason winning streak. Golden State is now 15-8 in the NBA Finals since 2015 and 32-22 all-time.

Green recorded his third-straight triple-double. He became the third player in NBA history to record three-or-more triple-doubles in a single postseason.

Green has now grabbed 10-or-more rebounds in 10 consecutive games, extending his longest career postseason double-digit rebound streak.

Curry finished his sixth-straight postseason game scoring 30-or-more, a career-best streak (postseason and regular season).

Thursday marked Curry's eighth career 30-point Finals game, tying Rick Barry for the most such games in Warriors history.

UP NEXT

The Finals continue with Game 2 on Sunday in Toronto. Tipoff is at 5:00 p.m. (Pacific). Tune-in to ABC to watch all the action, or listen on 95.7 The Game, ESPN Radio and the Warriors Radio Network.