Game 4 Preview: Warriors vs. Clippers

The Dubs look to take two in Los Angeles in a Game 3 Sunday matinee.



powered by



Sunday, April 21

12:30 p.m.

Staples Center

WATCH: ABS

RADIO: 95.7 The Game, Warriors Mobile App and Game 4: Warriors at ClippersSunday, April 2112:30 p.m.Staples CenterWATCH: ABSRADIO: 95.7 The Game, Warriors Mobile App and Warriors Radio Network

TAKE TWO IN L.A.

The Warriors took a 2-1 advantage in the series with a win over the Clippers on Thursday, and now they look to grab one more on the road during a Sunday matinee. The team will look to keep up the momentum as the win on the road win also ensured the Dubs reclaimed homecourt advantage in the series.

LAST TIME OUT

The Warriors came back in full force in a 132-105 win over the Clippers in Game 2. Kevin Durant posted 38 points, while the center duo of Andrew Bogut and Kevon Looney filled-in effectively for the injured DeMarcus Cousins with a combined 18 points, 15 rebounds, and two blocks. » Full Recap