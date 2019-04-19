Dubs Control Game 3, Take 2-1 Series Lead

All eyes were on Kevin Durant going into Game 3, and boy did he put on a show. Durant did a little bit of everything as the Dubs picked up a 132-105 win in Los Angeles on Thursday night. With the victory, the Warriors take a 2-1 advantage in the best-of-seven series, with Game 4 coming up on Sunday afternoon.

After early exits to the first two games of the series by way of ejection and fouling out, Durant wasted little time in getting to work in this one. He had the team’s first six points and he’d go on to make his first six shots of the game. Durant had 12 points in the opening quarter, 15 more in the second and 11 in the third before sitting out the fourth. All told, Durant tallied 38 points on 14-for-23 shooting, adding seven assists and a block to his dominant effort.

As hot as Durant was, he wasn’t the only. Stephen Curry also started strong, scoring 13 points in the first quarter as the Dubs jumped out to another double-digit lead midway through the first quarter. The Warriors actually started the game by making 16 of their first 21 shots, including nine straight makes. The Warriors would finish the first quarter with 41 points, their second 40-point quarter of the series. The Warriors wave gained momentum in the second quarter behind Durant and Klay Thompson. After going 0-for-4 to start the game, Thompson got it going with 10 points in the second quarter, including two 3-pointers on as many attempts.

The Warriors shot 58.3 percent from the floor in the first half, and they also made the Clippers work for everything they got. Los Angeles was held to 35 percent shooting in the first half, and were fortunate to enter the break down only 21, thanks in large part to their 19 points on free throws.

After losing a 31-point lead on Monday, the Warriors didn’t take their foot off the gas in this one. Instead, they maintained their intensity and pushed their lead to 31 and beyond in the third quarter.

Draymond Green contributed eight points, a game-high 10 assists and two blocks, and a little over a month removed from playing professionally in Australia, Andrew Bogut started at center in place of the injured DeMarcus Cousins and more than held his own. Bogut tallied eight points, 14 rebounds and five assists in 25 minutes.

The contributions continued to the bench. Kevon Looney was 5-for-7 from the floor and Andre Iguodala connected on three of his four 3-point attempts to finish with 15 points in 22 minutes.

Needless to say, a lot went right for the Dubs, and they’ll look to keep that momentum going in Sunday’s Game 4 matinee.