Game 2 Preview: Warriors vs. Clippers

Monday, April 15

7:30 p.m.

Oracle Arena

Oakland, CA



WATCH: NBCSN, TNT

DEFEND WARRIORS GROUND

A clear tone was set after Game 1 of of the best-of-seven series between the Warriors and Clippers, and though they came away with the win, the Dubs will look to improve in certain spots to prepare for Game 2. Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant continued their season-long strong play over Los Angeles, yet Klay Thompson, who struggled against the Clippers during the season, did so once again Saturday finishing with 12 points on 5-of-14 shooting. Additionally, the Warriors handed the ball over early with several uncontested, easy turnovers in some communication miscues. Yet after posting multiple scoring runs and a group effort in out-rebound the Clippers in Game 1, the Warriors hope to have a repeat performance of their strong team play Monday evening.

LAST TIME OUT

The Dubs downed the Clippers in the first game at home 121-104. Curry made eight shots from beyond the arc, passing Ray Allen for the all-time NBA record for career threes made in the playoffs, en route to 38 points. Durant also added 23 points to go with three blocks for the team. » Full Recap