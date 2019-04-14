Dubs Down Clippers in Game 1
Curry sets playoff record in 121-104 win
Saturday marked the start of the Warriors' franchise-record seventh straight playoff appearance, and the team came out with a strong showing in the first game of their best-of-seven first round matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers in their 121-104 win. In addition to leading the Dubs with 38 points, Stephen Curry made eight shots from beyond the arc to pass Ray Allen for the all-time NBA record for career threes made in the playoffs.
It was a tight match between the two California rivals from tipoff as we saw each team set the tone early with the first play. In the Clippers’ first trip down court, Ivica Zubac was fed the ball while in the paint matched against Kevin Durant; he attempted to muscle his way towards the bucket and lay the ball in, but Durant rejected the attempt. The early goings were filled with a similar back-and-forths as players squared up against their opponents.
The Warriors struggled slightly while trying to break away from the Clippers early though. In several cases, simple miscues in communication turned into turnovers; while walking up court after an inbound pass, Durant sent one pass straight into the crowd as Draymond Green, the intended recipient, was communicating with Dubs downcourt. The problem was solved quickly though, and Warriors went on an immediate 10-0 run, eventually finishing the quarter up by nine.
However, the Clippers would return the favor in the second quarter and go on their own 10-0 run to work their way back into the game. The Dubs were once again seeking some way to distance themselves from Los Angeles. After posting six points while playing the entire first quarter, Curry checked back into the game, and he was on a mission. The game was tied at 51 with 3:28 left in second, but Curry fired away for 14 additional points as part of a 18-5 run to end the half with the Dubs leading 67-56.
That run ultimately created a deficit the Clippers were unable to overcome, especially as there was a clear and evident extra level of tenacity in second half on the boards by all of the Warriors; the team out-rebounded Los Angeles 29 to 18 in the last two quarters. Besides his historic accomplishment, Curry led all players with 15 rebounds and on multiple occasions fought-off Los Angeles players for the ball and earned the extra possession for the Dubs. Green finished with 17 points to get with his 7 rebounds, and Andre Iguodala added eight points, six assists, two steals, and three blocks to go with six rebounds.
More Notable Moments:
- The Warriors have won six consecutive postseason openers. Dating back to the 2014-15 season, the Warriors are 16-1 in postseason openers, with their only loss occurring in Game 1 of the 2016 Western Conference Finals versus Oklahoma City (37-31 all-time in their first game of the postseason).
- Golden State’s record at Oracle Arena in the postseason is 83-35 (.703) all-time.
- The Warriors have won seven consecutive postseason games dating back to Game 6 of the 2018 Western Conference Finals vs. Houston.
- Golden State recorded an all-time franchise postseason-high tying 14 blocks (previous: 14 on April 27, 1989 at Utah). The Warriors 2018-19 regular season high was 11 blocks (occurred three times).
- Golden State recorded 31 assists and are 17-0 dating back to the 2014-15 postseason when dishing out 30-or-more assists. During the 2018-19 regular season, the Warriors had a 33-5 (.868) record in games in which they handed out at least 30 assists.
- Draymond Green scored 13 of his 17 points in the first quarter… The most he scored in a quarter during the 2018-19 regular season… He added seven rebounds and a team-high tying seven assists.
- Andre Iguodala contributed Warriors-reserve highs of eight points and six assists, adding six rebounds and a team-high tying three blocks in 26 minutes of play.
