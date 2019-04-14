Dubs Down Clippers in Game 1

Curry sets playoff record in 121-104 win



Saturday marked the start of the Warriors' franchise-record seventh straight playoff appearance, and the team came out with a strong showing in the first game of their best-of-seven first round matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers in their 121-104 win. In addition to leading the Dubs with 38 points, Stephen Curry made eight shots from beyond the arc to pass Ray Allen for the all-time NBA record for career threes made in the playoffs.

TEAM LEADERS GSW LAC Points Points Curry - 38 Harrell - 26 Durant - 23 Williams - 25 Green - 17 Gilgeous-Alexander - 18



Rebounds Rebounds Curry - 15 Gallinari - 8 Cousins - 9 Beverley - 7 Green - 7 Green - 6



Assists Assists Curry / Green - 7 Williams - 9 Iguodala - 6 Beverley - 7 Cousins - 4 Harrell / Shamet - 2 More Stats | Highlights | Game Photos

It was a tight match between the two California rivals from tipoff as we saw each team set the tone early with the first play. In the Clippers’ first trip down court, Ivica Zubac was fed the ball while in the paint matched against Kevin Durant; he attempted to muscle his way towards the bucket and lay the ball in, but Durant rejected the attempt. The early goings were filled with a similar back-and-forths as players squared up against their opponents.

The Warriors struggled slightly while trying to break away from the Clippers early though. In several cases, simple miscues in communication turned into turnovers; while walking up court after an inbound pass, Durant sent one pass straight into the crowd as Draymond Green, the intended recipient, was communicating with Dubs downcourt. The problem was solved quickly though, and Warriors went on an immediate 10-0 run, eventually finishing the quarter up by nine.

However, the Clippers would return the favor in the second quarter and go on their own 10-0 run to work their way back into the game. The Dubs were once again seeking some way to distance themselves from Los Angeles. After posting six points while playing the entire first quarter, Curry checked back into the game, and he was on a mission. The game was tied at 51 with 3:28 left in second, but Curry fired away for 14 additional points as part of a 18-5 run to end the half with the Dubs leading 67-56.

That run ultimately created a deficit the Clippers were unable to overcome, especially as there was a clear and evident extra level of tenacity in second half on the boards by all of the Warriors; the team out-rebounded Los Angeles 29 to 18 in the last two quarters. Besides his historic accomplishment, Curry led all players with 15 rebounds and on multiple occasions fought-off Los Angeles players for the ball and earned the extra possession for the Dubs. Green finished with 17 points to get with his 7 rebounds, and Andre Iguodala added eight points, six assists, two steals, and three blocks to go with six rebounds.

