Dubs Hold-Off Cavs' Late Push

That's back-to-back wire-to-wire wins for the Dubs as they beat the Cavaliers 120-114



TEAM LEADERS GSW CLE Points Points Curry - 40 Sexton - 27 Green - 20 Osman - 15 Durant - 15 Nance Jr. / Nwaba - 13



Rebounds Rebounds Green - 8 Nance Jr. - 14 Bogut - 7 Nwaba - 7 Curry - 6 Three tied - 6



Assists Assists Durant - 8 Clarkson / Sexton - 4 Curry - 7 Nance Jr. / Nwaba / Green - 5 Knight - 3 More Stats | Highlights | Game Photos

The Warriors showed no ill-effects after returning from Los Angeles for the second game of a back-to-back tonight. In fact, this marked the second game in a row with the Warriors leading games wire-to-wire. The ball was moving and the shots were falling for the Dubs in their 120-114 win over the Clevland Cavaliers.

With his 40 points tonight, Stephen Curry passed Paul Arizin (16,266 points) for third on the Warriors all-time scoring list; just Wilt Chamberlain (17,783) and Rick Barry (16,447) are ahead of him.

The Warriors were feeling it for most of the night, keeping Cleveland around a double-digit deficit most of the game.

Late in the fourth quarter though, the Cavaliers came alive and began to outplay the Dubs; Cleveland went on a 14-2 run to come within three points of the Warriors with just under three minutes left on the clock. With the game coming down to the wire, the Warriors were able to tighten up the defense and avoid any any turnovers, holding off the Cavaliers’ final push. Curry provided breathing room courtesy of a step-back 27-foot trey with two minutes to go, and a pair of free throws in the final seconds to seal the deal win for the Dubs.

Things were looking good from the get-go as Green opened the game by making the first two buckets for the Dubs — both three-pointers — and immediately got the energy going in Oracle Arena. The Warriors fed off the energy and went on an early 12-2 run. By the end of the first quarter, the team had amassed nine assists, four blocks, and Curry was a perfect 4-for-4 from three-point range for 18 points.

Golden State maintained control most of the night thanks to contributions up and down the roster. Every starter for the Dubs — Curry, Durant, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Andrew Bogut — had a block in the game. Draymond Green set a new season high in points for himself with 20 points and Kevin Durant added 15 points of his own.

For the second game in a row, Quinn Cook led all reserve players with 14 points on a highly efficient 4-of-5 shooting from beyond the arc. Over his last seven games, Cook is shooting three-pointers at a 66.7 percent clip (16-for-24).

Next game for the Warriors is on Sunday, April 7th — last ever regular season game at Oracle Arena. Doors open two hours prior to tip-off, at 3:30 p.m. for the 5:30 p.m. start, and fans are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy all of the special pre- and post-game activities.

