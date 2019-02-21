Game Preview: Warriors vs. Rockets - 2/23/19

The Warriors host the Houston Rockets for a primtetime matchup at Oracle Arena.



powered by



Saturday, February 23

5:30 p.m.

Oracle Arena FIND TICKETS



WATCH: ABC

RADIO: 95.7 The Game, Warriors Mobile App and Warriors vs. RocketsSaturday, February 235:30 p.m.Oracle ArenaWATCH: ABCRADIO: 95.7 The Game, Warriors Mobile App and Warriors Radio Network

WARRIORS HOST ROCKETS IN PRIMETIME MATCHUP

The Warriors host the Houston Rockets for the third game of their four-game season series Saturday at Oracle Arena. The first two games against the Rockets were tough pills to swallow for the Dubs. Scoring was hard to come by in their first game; with Curry injured and others struggling to find their shot from the three-point line, Houston handed Golden State a 107-86 loss, one of its most brutal of the season. James Harden put on a show in their second meeting with a 44-point triple-double, including a last second shot made in OT to beat the Warriors by one. With both teams missing stars to injuries in their previous matchups, look for Saturday to be more explosive than ever as the Warriors and Rockets enter with all key players healthy.

LAST TIME OUT

Stephen Curry made 10 3-pointers and Kevin Durant had seven blocks and the Warriors hung on to beat the Kings in a 125-123 thriller. » Full Game Recap

Found a way.#JBLxGSW brings you the top moments from tonight's win ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/q5a4ckmiN6 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 22, 2019

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW HOU 42-16 33-25 1st in West 5th in West PTS: 118.9 (1st) PTS: 113.0 (11th) REB: 46.4 (8th) REB: 41.6 (27th) AST: 29.5 (1st) AST: 20.7 (29th)

LAST GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and DeMarcus Cousins

HOU: Chris Paul, Eric Gordon, James Harden, PJ Tucker and Clint Capela INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Damian Jones (left pectoral surgery) is out. Jacob Evans (pelvic soreness) is TBD. Team Notes

HOU: Iman Shumpert (sore right knee) is out. Team Notes

COUSINS' MINUTE RESTRICTION IS OFF

With a dozen games as a Dub and an extended break for All-Star Weekend under his belt, the minutes restriction on DeMarcus Cousins has been lifted. According to Steve Kerr: "I think once we get back into the rhythm we can absolutely play him for longer stretches, play him down the stretch if we like." If this statement and Thursday’s game is any indication, expect to see even more of the Warriors’ big man in the coming months.

HOUSTON SCOUTING REPORT

When at full-strength, the Houston Rockets are deep, deep team with talent at every position. Though staying healthy has been an issue for the team this season — James Harden, Chris Paul, Clint Capela, and Eric Gordon have all missed multiple games due to injury — that has not stopped the team from accumulating a 33-25 record and hanging around the top-five in the Western Conference. Harden, a clear candidate for the MVP Award, is averaging over 36-points per game and recently tied Wilt Chamberlain for the second longest streak of 30-point games with 31 such games. The Rockets had Paul return just before the All-Star Break, while Capela (torn thumb ligaments) and Austin Rivers (elbow soreness) look to return this week as well.