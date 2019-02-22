Dubs Hang On to Beat the Kings

Stephen Curry made 10 3-pointers and Kevin Durant had seven blocks and the Warriors hung on to beat the Kings in a 125-123 thriller.



powered by

The first three Warriors-Kings went down to the wire, so it’s no surprise that was the case once again on Thursday. And like the first three, the Dubs did just enough down the stretch to pick up a 125-123 victory.

TEAM LEADERS GSW SAC Points Points Curry - 36 Bagley III - 28 Durant - 28 Hield - 19 Thompson - 18 Fox - 18



Rebounds Rebounds Cousins - 10 Bagley III - 14 Durant - 9 Giles III - 8 3 Tied - 6 Hield / Barnes - 7



Assists Assists Green - 8 Fox - 8 Curry - 7 Bogdanovic - 6 3 Tied - 4 Ferrell - 3 More Stats | Highlights | Game Photos

The win completed the Dubs’ season sweep of the Kings, but enough had to go right for the Warriors to get that outcome. Stephen Curry made 10 3-pointers to finish with a game-high 36 points, Kevin Durant had 28 points, nine rebounds and seven blocks, DeMarcus Cousins had a double-double and big plays from Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala were all necessary for the Warriors to hang on to this one.

The victory was the fourth this season for the Kings, and the combined margin of victory over those four games was 12. With the Dubs leading the Western Conference and the Kings in the hunt for a playoff spot, the possibility of the Northern California neighbors meeting in the postseason for the first time ever is a legit possibility, which would surely seem to set up an entertaining series.

And Thursday’s thriller came down to 3-point shooting. The Dubs made 19 treys, and Curry’s 10 matched the Kings’ combined total. Curry hit three of those treys in the fourth quarter, Green made two big ones in the final period and Thompson knocked down a dagger from the corner off of a Sacramento blocked shot. That triple gave the Dubs a six-point lead with just over a minute left in the game, but the Kings would rally.

ok make that 10 pic.twitter.com/gyK6pMwyh4 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 22, 2019

After going all game without making a 3-pointer, Buddy Hield made two in a span of nine seconds to bring the Kings within two with 10 seconds left. The Warriors would then miss a pair of free throws and the Kings regained possession with a chance to tie or win the game. Again, Sacramento went to Hield, and after passing up a deep open look from three, he went to the basket and attempted a contested shot that was off the mark. The Dubs secured the rebound and win, their 17th win in the last 19 games.

That the Dubs got there had everything to do with Durant. With the game on the verge of getting away from the Dubs, the two-time NBA Finals MVP came through with a slam and a 3-pointer to end the third quarter. That spurt was part of a 10-0 stretch bridging the third and fourth quarters. As big as those shots were, Durant’s greatest impact on the game was on defense, where he blocked a career-high seven shots.

Cousins also had a big night, totaling 17 points and 10 rebounds for his third double-double of the season.

Now 42-16 on the season, the Dubs have a Saturday primetime date with the Rockets in a rematch of last year’s Western Conference Finals.

Found a way.#JBLxGSW brings you the top moments from tonight's win ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/q5a4ckmiN6 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 22, 2019