Game Preview: Warriors vs. Heat - 2/10/19

The Warriors host the Miami Heat and Dwyane Wade in their only visit to the Bay Area this season.



Sunday, February 10

5:30 p.m.

Oracle Arena



WATCH: NBCSA, NBA TV

DWYANE WADE AND HEAT MAKE ONLY VISIT TO BAY AREA THIS SEASON

The Golden State Warriors will play host to the Miami Heat for a Sunday 5:30 P.M. tip off. This will be the first of two games the Warriors and the Heat will play this season. The Dubs have won seven of the last eight games between the two, including a sweep in 2017-2018. However, the Heat were without 12-time All-Star and 2006 Finals MVP Dwayne Wade the last two seasons; he has returned to the team as he makes his final tour of the NBA before retiring at the end of this season. Catch all the action on NBC Sports Bay Area or listen to the call on 95.7 The Game, the Warriors mobile app and the Warriors Radio Network.

LAST TIME OUT

The Dubs pulled out their 11th straight win on the road on Friday, finishing with a 117-107 victory against the Phoenix Suns. » Full Game Recap

All five starters scored in double digits to lead the Dubs to victory in Phoenix. #JBLxGSW brings you the highlights pic.twitter.com/9U3vHLn2CU — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 9, 2019

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW MIA 38-15 25-27 1st in West 8th in East PTS: 119.1 (1st) PTS: 105.2 (26th) REB: 46.6 (7th) REB: 46.5 (8th) AST: 29.6 (1st) AST: 23.6 (19th)

LAST GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, DeMarcus Cousins and Draymond Green

MIA:Justise Winslow, Josh Richardson, Dion Waiters, Kelly Olynyk and Hassan Whiteside INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Damian Jones (left pectoral surgery) is out. Team Notes

MIA: Goran Dragic (right knee surgery), Derrick Jones (right knee bone bruise) and Yante Maten (G League) are out. Team Notes

ONE LAST DANCE

Dwayne Wade makes his way to The Bay for his final matchup with the Dubs at Oracle Arena on Sunday night. Although the veteran guard is closing-out his playing career, he isn’t slowing down; averaging 14 points and 4.3 assists in 25.5 minutes per game. As the contests count down, many coaches, fans, and fellow players have paid their respects, including participating in postgame jersey swaps. Wade will also join Team LeBron for the NBA All-Star Game, as he makes his thirteenth appearance at the event next weekend.

TEAM LEADERS GSW MIA PTS: Curry (28.9) PTS: Richardson (17.3) REB: Green (7.8) REB: Whiteside (12.4) AST: Green (7.3) AST: Dragic (4.9)

MIAMI SCOUTING REPORT

Since returning to Miami after being traded from the Cleveland Cavaliers last season, Wade continues to mentor the young core on a versatile and hard-nosed Heat team; Josh Richardson (17.3 ppg), Justise Winslow (12.3 ppg), and Tyler Johnson (10.8 ppg) have the ability to chip-in on the scoring load for the team, while also contributing about one steal each per game. In the center position is also the ever-dominant Hassan Whiteside, who is currently eighth in rebounds per game (12.4) and third in blocks per game (2.2). Their combined effort has made Miami one of the best defensive teams in the league this season; the team only allows 105.6 opponents points per game, the third lowest opponent's scoring total in the league. The Warriors will need to each possession count as the Heat can and will capitalize on any steals.