Dubs Fall to Sixers

Curry's 41 Points Not Enough in Team's First Loss in 4 Weeks



powered by

TEAM LEADERS GSW PHI Points Points Curry - 41 Embiid / Simmons - 26 Durant - 25 Redick - 15 Looney - 14 Shamet - 10



Rebounds Rebounds Green - 8 Embiid - 20 Cousins - 6 Butler - 9 Looney - 5 Simmons - 8



Assists Assists Green - 10 Butler / Simmons - 6 Cousins / Curry - 6 Embiid - 5 Durant / Iguodala - 4 Redick / Chandler / Shamet - 3 More Stats | Highlights | Game Photos

The Warriors' 11-game winning streak came to an end in a 113-104 loss to the visiting 76ers on Thursday night at Oracle Arena. Stephen Curry made 10 3-pointers to finish with 41 points and DeMarcus Cousins added seven points, six assists and six rebounds in his Warriors home debut.

While the Dubs started off strong, they were unable to maintain that momentum in the second half. With the Dubs down a splash brother – Klay Thompson missed the game due to illness – the Dubs’ shot just 5-for-21 from distance in the third and fourth quarters. Those struggles, however, didn’t extend to Curry, who made his first five threes for his 13th career game with at least 10 made 3-pointers and fourth this season.

Besides Curry, Kevin Durant was the only other player to hit a trey the entire night. Durant tallied 25 points, his 37th outing of 20-plus point in the last 39 games.

Kevon Looney added a spark off the bench, making six shots – all dunks – and finishing with 14 points, and Alfonzo McKinnie made his career start, going 5-for-5 from the field for 11 points.

Cousins started strong for the Dubs, assisting four of the team’s first five made shots on a night in which he had the honor of being announced last during the team’s pregame introductions.

After leading by as many as 11 in the first half, the Sixers dominated the action in the third period in which they out-scored the Dubs 42-16, the highest scoring quarter by a Warriors opponent this season. The Dubs would score just 18 points in the fourth quarter, shooting just 38 percent in the second half.

After the longest winning streak came to an end on Thursday, the Dubs will look to start a new one on Saturday when they host the Lakers.

More notable moments from Thursday's matchup:

Tonight’s loss snapped the Warriors 11-game winning streak, the longest in the NBA this season.



Golden State fell to 36-15 (.706) overall and 18-7 (.720) at home this season.



Tonight marked the first time Philadelphia has won a game versus Golden State since March 2, 2013 (104-97 at Philadelphia) ending a 10-game winning streak overall (six-straight at Oracle Arena).



Golden State deployed its 14th unique starting lineup this season (Durant, Green, Cousins, McKinnie, Curry).



The Warriors surrendered a season-high 42 points in tonight’s third quarter, the most they have allowed to any opponent in that quarter this season… This is the fourth time an opponent has scored 40 points in any quarter versus the Warriors this season.



With tonight’s sellout crowd at Oracle Arena (19,596), the Warriors have extended their streak of consecutive sellouts to 316, the franchise’s all-time best streak.



The Warriors host the Lakers at Oracle Arena on Saturday night (5:30 tip) in their next contest.



Stephen Curry scored a game-high 41 points, his seventh outing of 40-or-more points this season… He went 10-of-18 from behind the arc, his 13th career game of 10-plus makes from three… Curry recorded his sixth four-point play of the season (28th career).



Draymond Green posted a team-high eight rebounds and a game-high 10 assists, his ninth double-digit assist game of the season.



DeMarcus Cousins made his first appearance as a member of the Warriors at Oracle Arena, posting seven points, six rebounds and six assists in 25 minutes of play.



Alfonzo McKinnie made his first NBA start, scoring 11 points on a perfect five-of-five from the field.



Kevon Looney led all reserves with 14 points (six-of-eight from the field), one shy of tying his career high of 15 (recorded in the team’s last game at Indiana)... This was his fifth outing of 10-or-more points this season.



Kevin Durant tallied 25 points, his 37th outing of 20-plus point in the last 39 games.



Klay Thompson missed his first contest of the season due to illness (Durant is the only member of Golden State to appear in every game this season)… Thompson missed nine total games last season (3-6 in those games)… The Warriors are 9-13 all-time in games Thompson does not play.

