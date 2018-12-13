Dubs Stumble at Home

The Warriors fell behind early and trailed by double digits for the entire second half in Wednesday's 113-93 loss to the Raptors.



Well, file this in the one to forget category. The Dubs’ four-game winning streak came to an end with Wednesday’s 113-93 loss to the Raptors, marking the Warriors’ first home loss to Toronto in 14 years.

TEAM LEADERS GSW TOR Points Points Durant - 30 Lowry - 23 Thompson - 14 Ibaka - 20 Cook - 13 Green - 15



Rebounds Rebounds Durant / Bell - 7 Ibaka - 12 Green - 5 Valanciunas - 7 3 Tied - 4 3 Tied - 5



Assists Assists Green - 7 Lowry - 12 Durant - 5 Green - 5 Bell / Jerebko - 4 Wright / Siakam - 3 More Stats | Highlights

The Warriors fell behind early and trailed by double digits for the entire second half to a Raptors squad that was without its best player and on the back end of a back-to-back. Kyle Lowry stepped up in Kawhi Leonard’s absence (bruised right hip) with 23 points and 12 assists, and Serge Ibaka also logged a double-double as the Raptors improved to an NBA-best 23-7.

The Warriors got a good game from Kevin Durant, who finished with 30 points on 13-for-22 shooting, but no other Warriors starter was even close to 50 percent shooting, and none of the reserves made a meaningful impact when the game was still within striking distance.

If one play signified the night, it occurred early in the third quarter. After Stephen Curry had made a jumper to start the second half and put the Dubs within 14 points, the Raptors, as they did all night long, responded. Danny Green seemed to be going nowhere with a drive to the basket, stopping his dribble and fumbling the ball, only to throw up a left-handed hook shot as time expired on the shot clock. Of course, he made it, and the Warriors were never able to make a run to get back into it.

The loss put an end to 13-game home winning streak over Toronto, a team that the Dubs had beat in 16 of their last 19 head-to-head matchups.

The leading 3-point shooting team in the NBA, the Warriors struggled from beyond the arc in this one, shooting 6-for-26 from distance to snap a streak of three straight games with at least 18 made 3-pointers for the Dubs.

Stephen Curry came into the game averaging 29.8 points and 8.1 assists in his career against the Raptors, his highest averages against any NBA team, but he was only 3-for-12 from the field and matched his season-low with 10 points.

The loss was just the third home defeat of the season, and the Dubs will look to bounce back on Friday in Sacramento.

More notable moments from Wednesday's defeat: