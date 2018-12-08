Game Preview: Warriors vs. Timberwolves - 12/10/18

The Dubs return home from a five-game road trip to host the Timberwolves on Friday.



powered by



Monday, December 10

7:30 p.m.

Oracle Arena FIND TICKETS



WATCH: NBCSBA

RADIO: 95.7 The Game, Warriors Mobile App and Warriors vs. TimberwolvesMonday, December 107:30 p.m.Oracle ArenaWATCH: NBCSBARADIO: 95.7 The Game, Warriors Mobile App and Warriors Radio Network

BEEN A WHILE

Two weeks from their previous home game, the Dubs return to Oracle Arena to host the Timberwolves on Monday. This will be the second of this season’s four head-to-head matchups between the two teams, as the Dubs won Round 1 in Oakland, 116-99, on Nov. 2. Both teams have undergone its share of diversity since then, as multiple Warriors players have missed significant time this season and Minnesota shipped an All-Star player to Philadelphia last month. The Warriors are coming off a five-game road trip but will have two full days recover from any jet lag, while Minnesota will be playing the second of four straight games on the West Coast.

LAST TIME OUT

Andre Iguodala came through with a season-high 15 points and both Jonas Jerebko and Alfonzo McKinnie made key shots as the Dubs closed out their forad trip with a win in Milwaukee. Full Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW MIN 18-9 13-12 3rd in West 10th in West PTS: 116.4 (3rd) PTS: 110.0 (16th) REB: 45.4 (16th) REB: 44.2 (19th) AST: 28.0 (1st) AST: 23.6 (18th)

LAST GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Andre Iguodala and Damian Jones

MIN: Jeff Teague, Andrew Wiggins, Robert Covington, Taj Gibson and Karl-Anthony Towns. INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Draymond Green (right toe sprain) is questionable. DeMarcus Cousins (left Achilles rehab) and Damian Jones (left pectoral muscle tear) are out. Team Notes

MIN: Jerryd Bayless (sprained left knee) is out. Team Notes

NEARING FULL STRENGTH

After losing the first two games of the road trip, the Dubs won the last three and looked good doing it. Of course, Stephen Curry returning from an 11-game absence had something to do with it, but Alfonzo McKinnie’s return can’t be understated either. McKinnie’s effort on the glass has an impact on the game, and his ability to make open 3-pointers is certainly a difference maker. More shots in the arm are near, as Draymond Green is expected to play in the coming days, and DeMarcus Cousins will likely increase intensity of his recovery in the coming days. Even with the team missing a few of their best defenders, the Dubs were able to hold the Bucks, the highest scoring team in the NBA, to a season-low 95 points on Friday. It was the first time that Milwaukee was held under 100 points this season, and it was also a Warriors opponent season low. Coach Kerr called it the Dubs’ best defensive effort of the season, and more performances like that will make the Dubs a tough beat on any given night.

TEAM LEADERS GSW MIN PTS: Curry (29.6) PTS: Towns (21.3) REB: Durant (7.8) REB: Towns (12.0) AST: Green (7.2) AST: Teague (8.0)

MINNESOTA SCOUTING REPORT

The Minnesota team that the Warriors saw last month at Oracle Arena is a vastly different one than it is today. One of the more dramatic chapters of the NBA season thus far closed with Minnesota’s trade of Jimmy Butler to Philadelphia last month, and the Timberwolves have rallied to a 9-3 record since, including wins of six of their last seven going into Saturday’s game at Portland. Heading into that game at Portland, the Timberwolves have an above .500 record for the first time all season. Minnesota’s Karl-Anthony Towns is one of the game’s best bigs, and he has been playing at an especially high level of late. Towns is one of seven current Timberwolves averaging double figures in scoring, and among them is Derrick Rose, who is enjoying his finest NBA season in years with averages of 18.3 points and 4.3 assists in 29.2 minutes per game. One of the pieces the Wolves landed in the Butler trade, Robert Covington is a defensive ace who has a large hand in Minnesota leading the league in steals. The first game back from a long road trip is traditionally a tough one, and the way Minnesota has been playing lately doesn’t make it any easier for the Dubs.