Dubs Cruise to Victory in Atlanta

Stephen Curry had the hot hand early and the Dubs never trailed in a 128-111 win in Atlanta on Monday.



The Warriors picked up their first road win since October, using All-Star performances from a trio of All-Stars in a 128-111 win in Atlanta on Monday.

TEAM LEADERS GSW ATL Points Points Curry - 30 Collins - 24 Durant - 28 Young - 20 Thompson - 27 Prince / Lin - 14



Rebounds Rebounds Thompson - 8 Collins - 11 Bell - 6 Dedmon - 10 Durant / Jerebko - 5 Lin / Huerter - 5



Assists Assists Durant - 8 Lin - 5 Looney / Iguodala - 5 Huerter - 4 Livingston - 5 Prince / Young - 3 More Stats | Highlights

Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, and Klay Thompson each had at least 27 points – the second straight game and third time this season in which the trio each had 20-plus – and the Dubs shot 58 percent from the field as the Warriors snapped a six-game road losing streak.

Curry had the hot hand early, making his first six shot attempts, including four 3-pointers. The two-time NBA MVP tallied 18 of his 30 points before checking out in the first quarter, and he actually outscored the entire Hawks team combined in those 10 minutes in the opening period.

Durant made it look easy, shooting 10-for-13 from the field for 28 points and added seven assists, four rebounds and two steals, while Thompson knocked down three 3-pointers on a 27-point night, extending his streak of consecutive games with at least 20 points to a career-high nine straight games.

With Damian Jones sidelined with a left pectoral injury, Kevon Looney got the start and made an immediate impact, getting a steal and rebound on Atlanta’s first two possessions, and getting a nice dunk for the Dubs’ first basket of the game. Looney finished with a career-high 14 points on 7-for-9 shooting, including a pair of baseline jumpers, while also matching a career-best with five assists.

For the Warriors, it was their first road win since Thompson’s 3-point record game in Chicago on October 29, and they’ll look for a similar result when their road trip continues on Wednesday in Cleveland.

More notable moments from Monday's win: