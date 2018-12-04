Dubs Cruise to Victory in Atlanta
Curry, Durant and Thompson Shine as Dubs Snap Road Losing Streak
Stephen Curry had the hot hand early and the Dubs never trailed in a 128-111 win in Atlanta on Monday.
The Warriors picked up their first road win since October, using All-Star performances from a trio of All-Stars in a 128-111 win in Atlanta on Monday.
Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, and Klay Thompson each had at least 27 points – the second straight game and third time this season in which the trio each had 20-plus – and the Dubs shot 58 percent from the field as the Warriors snapped a six-game road losing streak.
Curry had the hot hand early, making his first six shot attempts, including four 3-pointers. The two-time NBA MVP tallied 18 of his 30 points before checking out in the first quarter, and he actually outscored the entire Hawks team combined in those 10 minutes in the opening period.
Durant made it look easy, shooting 10-for-13 from the field for 28 points and added seven assists, four rebounds and two steals, while Thompson knocked down three 3-pointers on a 27-point night, extending his streak of consecutive games with at least 20 points to a career-high nine straight games.
With Damian Jones sidelined with a left pectoral injury, Kevon Looney got the start and made an immediate impact, getting a steal and rebound on Atlanta’s first two possessions, and getting a nice dunk for the Dubs’ first basket of the game. Looney finished with a career-high 14 points on 7-for-9 shooting, including a pair of baseline jumpers, while also matching a career-best with five assists.
For the Warriors, it was their first road win since Thompson’s 3-point record game in Chicago on October 29, and they’ll look for a similar result when their road trip continues on Wednesday in Cleveland.
More notable moments from Monday's win:
- The Warriors are 5-4 this season in games after a loss … Dating back to the 2014-15 season, the Warriors are 55-16 (.775) in games after a defeat.
- The Warriors have defeated the Hawks nine straight times, tied for fourth longest active winning streak versus an opponent (Phoenix – 16, Orlando – 11, Philadelphia – 10, New York – 9).
- Golden State handed out 33 assists … It’s the seventh time this season the Warriors have handed out 30-or-more assists (6-1 in those contests) and the first since Nov. 8 vs. Milwaukee (31 assists).
- The Warriors shot 58.5% from the field, improving to 10-0 this year when shooting above 50 percent from the field.
- It’s the second time this season the Warriors led a game wire-to-wire … The Warriors biggest lead of the game was 24 points.
- Golden State improves to 9-1 this season when scoring 120-or-more points.
- The Warriors recorded 10 steals and are 7-0 in games this year when they have 10-plus steals.
- Stephen Curry recorded a game-high 30 points, his seventh 30-plus point effort of the season.
- Kevin Durant added 28 points, extending his 20-point scoring streak to 13 games, the longest such streak since joining the Warriors.
- Klay Thompson scored 27 points and grabbed a season-high tying eight rebounds … He has scored 20-or-more points in a career-best nine consecutive games.
- The last time the Warriors had three players score 25-or-more points was Jan. 25, 2018 vs. Minnesota (Durant – 28, Curry -25, Thompson – 25) … It’s the 7th time the trio has scored 25-or-more points in the same game (6-1 in those contests). Furthermore, the trio has scored 20-or-more points in back-to-back games for the first time since 12/30/17 and 1/3/18.
- Kevon Looney established a new career-high with 14 points on 7-of-9 shooting to go along with four rebounds and a career-high tying five assists … It’s the fourth time the center has scored in double figured this season.
- Looney made his 11th career start … As a starter, the center is averaging 6.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists.
- Jonas Jerebko scored 12 points, reaching double figures for the seventh time this season.
- Marcus Derrickson appeared in his third career game, scoring a career-best three points.