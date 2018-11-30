Dubs Lose a Thriller in Toronto

The Warriors came back from an 18-point deficit to force overtime but got a little sloppy in the extra period of Thursday’s 131-125 loss in Toronto.

That they even forced overtime was quite improbable. Playing shorthanded on the road against the owners of the NBA’s best record, the Dubs dug themselves an early hole and clawed back throughout the final three periods of regulation, tying it on a clutch 3-pointer from Kevin Durant with nine seconds left in the fourth quarter.

KD THREE



TIE GAME TIE GAME TIE GAME



@NBCSAuthentic / @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/1b8lypmkLV — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 30, 2018

Durant had 51 points, his third straight game with at least 40 points, while Klay Thompson added 23 points. Jonas Jerebko added a season-high 20 points, but it wound up not being enough as the Dubs lost their fifth straight road game.

