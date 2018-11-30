Dubs Lose a Thriller in Toronto
Warriors Storm Back from 18 Down but Fall Short in OT
The Warriors came back from an 18-point deficit to force overtime but got a little sloppy in the extra period of Thursday’s 131-125 loss in Toronto.
That they even forced overtime was quite improbable. Playing shorthanded on the road against the owners of the NBA’s best record, the Dubs dug themselves an early hole and clawed back throughout the final three periods of regulation, tying it on a clutch 3-pointer from Kevin Durant with nine seconds left in the fourth quarter.
KD THREE— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 30, 2018
TIE GAME TIE GAME TIE GAME
@NBCSAuthentic / @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/1b8lypmkLV
Durant had 51 points, his third straight game with at least 40 points, while Klay Thompson added 23 points. Jonas Jerebko added a season-high 20 points, but it wound up not being enough as the Dubs lost their fifth straight road game.
We see you @JonasJerebko pic.twitter.com/42K0OkLWz3— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 30, 2018
More notable moments:
- The Raptors snapped the Warriors three-game winning streak, defeating Golden State128-131 in overtime Thursday night...the loss also snaps Golden State's eight game winning streak versus Toronto.
- It marks the Warriors fifth consecutive road loss... The last time Golden State dropped five-straight on the road was during the 2012-2013 season.
- Golden State is now 7-2 (.777) versus the Eastern Conference this season... Dating back to the 2014-15 season, the Warriors are 108-21 (.837) versus the East.
- Golden State is now 0-2 in overtime contests this season.
- Toronto scored an opponent-high 38 first quarter points.
- Kevin Durant recorded 51 points and 11 rebounds tonight (8th double-double of the season)... Additionally, it's just the second time in his career he's tallied at least 50 points and 10 rebounds... Durant scored51 points and grabbed 12 rebounds on 3/21/14 at Toronto... He is the only player to record two 50-point games versus the Raptors.
- Furthermore, it's the first time in his career that that forward has surpassed the 40-point plateau in three straight contests.
- Durant joins Rick Barry (multiple times), Wilt Chamberlain (many times) and Stephen Curry (2/24 - 2/27/16) as the only Warriors players to accomplish the feat.
- Per the Elias Sports Bureau, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson join the 1961-62 Lakers trio of Elgin Baylor, Rudy LaRusso and Jerry West as the only sets of three teammates to each record a 50-point game in the same season.
- Klay Thompson added 23 points and has now scored 20-or-more points in 13 of the last 14 contests.
- Jonas Jerebko tallied his fifth double-digit scoring game of the season, netting a season-high 20 points... It's the 12th time in his career that he's scored 20-or-more points.
- Kevon recorded a season-high tying 10 rebounds.