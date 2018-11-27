KD & Klay Carry Dubs in Comeback Win Over Magic

Kevin Durant had a season-high 49 points and Klay Thompson had 19 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter of the Dubs' comeback win over the Magic.



Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson carried the Warriors back from an 18-point deficit in Monday’s 116-110 win over the Magic. Durant had a season-high 49 points and Thompson had 19 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter of the comeback win.

TEAM LEADERS GSW ORL Points Points Durant - 49 Vucevic - 30 Thompson - 29 Ross - 28 Cook - 8 Isaac - 15



Rebounds Rebounds Durant / Cook - 6 Vucevic - 12 Looney - 6 Bamba - 6 Thompson / Jerebko - 5 3 Tied - 4



Assists Assists Durant - 9 Augustin - 9 Cook - 4 Vucevic - 6 3 Tied - 2 Simmons - 4 More Stats | Highlights

For Durant, it was his second straight game with a season-high, having scored 44 in Saturday’s thrilling win over the Kings. The two-time NBA Finals MVP becomes the seventh player in Warriors history to have consecutive 40-point games. And after putting the Warriors in front with a three-point play with 1:19 left in the game, he made the game’s biggest shot on the team’s next possession, dribbling into a 3-pointer from straight away.

If Durant was the closer, Thompson was the set-up man. With Durant resting to start the fourth quarter, the Splash Brother took charge, making five of his six 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. All told, Thompson and Durant combined for 32 of the team’s 37 points in the fourth quarter.

Before the heroics of Durant and Thompson were on display, the Magic looked like a team that couldn’t be beat. They made eight of their 15 3-point attempts in the first half, and Terrence Ross was a big part of that. The guard scored 28 points off the bench and went 4-for-6 on 3-pointers, but he wasn’t the only 3-point threat off of Orlando’s bench, as rookie Mo Bamba was 2-for-2 and Jonathan Isaac a perfect 3-for-3 from beyond the arc.

The Magic stretched their lead to 18 points in the third quarter, and were a fastbreak layup away from making it a 20-point contest, but Durant made a momentum-changing chase-down block with 5:35 left in the quarter, one of his two swats for the game.

That block led to a 19-5 run for the Dubs, who were all of a sudden back in the game after seemingly being out of it just moments prior. By the time the fourth quarter began, it was a four-point game, and fueled by a home crowd that was on its collective feet for the last six minutes of the game, the Dubs were able to finish strong, thanks in large part to Thompson and Durant, who also had nine assists on the night.

After going 3-1 on the homestand, the Dubs will head back out on the road for a five-game trip that tips off on Thursday against the Raptors, owners of the NBA’s top record at 17-4.

