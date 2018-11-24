Slump Busted: Dubs Take Down Trail Blazers

The Dubs had it clicking all night and picked up a big win over the Portland Trail Blazers.



The Warriors busted out of their longest losing streak in more than five years, beating the first place Portland Trail Blazers 125-97 on Friday night at Oracle Arena.

TEAM LEADERS GSW POR Points Points Durant - 32 Lillard - 23 Thompson - 31 Nurkic - 22 Cook - 19 McCollum - 19



Rebounds Rebounds Durant - 8 Collins - 9 Thompson / Jerebko - 7 Nurkic - 8 Cook / Bell - 5 Aminu - 7



Assists Assists Durant / Bell - 7 Lillard - 8 Looney - 4 McCollum - 5 Livingston / Iguodala - 3 Turner - 4 More Stats | Highlights | Game Photos

After six straight games shooting below 50 percent, the last four of which were losses, the Warriors brought a lot of energy into this game and were hitting shots from the beginning. The Dubs shot 56.5 percent from the floor and made 17 3-pointers on 32 attempts, taking control of the game with a 35-17 second quarter.

Kevin Durant had 14 of his game-high 32 points in the second period and Klay Thompson started strong, making five of his first seven shots before finishing with 31 points. Quinn Cook got the start at point guard and had a huge night, hitting five of his eight 3-point attempts and had 19 points and a game-high plus 26.

During the team’s losing streak, they got inconsistent performances from their reserves, but on Friday the bench provided obvious contributions. Jonas Jerebko hit a pair of 3-pointers during a 13-0 run in the second quarter that grew to a 20-3 spurt that saw five reserves score. Jordan Bell did his best Draymond Green impersonation, hustling all over the floor and tallying five points, seven assists and five rebounds in 21 minutes, tying Cook’s game-high of being a plus-26.

Shaun Livingston added 11 points on 4-for-7 shooting as the Warriors reserves outscored those of Portland 37-19.

The first team in the Western Conference to reach 13 wins, the Dubs will be back in action on Saturday when they host the Kings on the back end of a rare home back-to-back.

More notable moments from Friday's game:

Golden State shot 56.5 percent from the field in Friday's win; the Warriors are 9-0 this season when shooting 50.0 percent-or-better from the field.

The Warriors are now 8-0 this season when scoring 120-or-more points (125 on Friday).

The Warriors recorded a season-high 11 blocks (21 blocks in the last two games combined).

Golden State has won eight-straight home games versus Portland. The Warriors have made 10-or-more threes in all eight of those wins (17 on Friday).

Tonight marked the second time Kevin Durant (32) and Klay Thompson (31) have both scored 30-plus points in the same contest for the Warriors (1-1 all-time when that occurs).

With tonight’s sellout crowd of Oracle Arena (19,596), the Warriors have extended their streak of consecutive sellouts to 302. This marks the fourth longest active-sellout streak in the NBA