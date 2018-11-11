Durant and Cook Lead Dubs Past Nets



TEAM LEADERS GSW BKN Points Points Durant - 28 Harris - 24 Cook - 27 Dinwiddie/Napier - 14 Thompson - 24 Russell - 12



Rebounds Rebounds Bell - 8 Allen/Davis - 7 Jones - 6 Faried - 5 Durant - 5 Carroll - 4



Assists Assists Durant - 11 Dinwiddie - 6 Cook - 5 Russell - 5 Iguodala - 4 Harris/Crabbe - 2 More Stats | Highlights | Game Photos

Kevin Durant did a little bit of everything and Quinn Cook filled in nicely for an injured Stephen Curry as the Dubs beat the Nets 113-98 on Saturday evening at Oracle Arena.

The Dubs were down a trio of All-Stars, as Stephen Curry (strained groin), Draymond Green (sprained toe) and DeMarcus Cousins (Achilles injury rehab) all missed the game due to injury, but the team responded against one of the better defenses in the league, shooting 54.9 percent for the game.

Quinn Cook started in place of Curry and made his first seven shots, finishing with 27 points, five assists and four rebounds, and his good friend Durant took over the role of playmaker and tallied 28 points, 11 assists and five rebounds. Klay Thompson added 24 points, his fourth straight game with at least 20 points.

Safe to say that @QCook323 is taking advantage of his starting assignment tonight.

@NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/6R4Ul0yb56 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 11, 2018

More notable moments from tonight's matchup:

Golden State has won eight-straight games versus Brooklyn (18 of the last 23 overall). The Warriors have won seven consecutive matchups versus the Nets at Oracle Arena (13 of the last 14).

Tonight marked the end of Golden State’s 2018-19 season series with Brooklyn (2-0). The Warriors have swept their season series with the Nets in four-straight seasons.

This marked the second time this season Golden State had three 20-point scorers in the same contest (2-0) with Kevin Durant (28), Quinn Cook (27) and Klay Thompson (24) all recording 20-plus points.

(28), (27) and (24) all recording 20-plus points. With a capacity crowd (19,596), the Warriors have sold out 299 consecutive games at Oracle Arena (regular season and playoffs). This marks the fourth-longest active sellout streak in the NBA.

Marcus Derrickson made his first-career NBA appearance, posting two points and one rebound in six minutes of play.

The Dubs closed out their longest homestand of the season with a 4-1 record, and they’ll next head off to Los Angeles to take on the Clippers on Monday before coming back home on Tuesday to host the Hawks.