No Longer Perfect at Home, Dubs Fall to Bucks

The Warriors’ saw their eight-game winning streak come to an end with Thursday’s 134-111 loss to the visiting Bucks.



The Warriors struggled their way through a 134-111 loss to the Bucks on Thursday night at Oracle Arena. This marked the Dubs’ first home loss of the season, and it put an end to the team’s eight-game winning streak.

TEAM LEADERS GSW MIL Points Points Thompson - 24 Bledsoe - 26 Durant - 17 Antetokounmpo - 24 Cook - 15 Brogdon - 20



Rebounds Rebounds Durant / Looney - 5 Antetokounmpo - 9 McKinnie / Bell - 5 Ilyasova - 8 Jones / Jerebko - 4 3 Tied - 4



Assists Assists Durant - 9 Bledsoe / Middleton - 6 Curry - 6 Antetokounmpo - 4 Cook - 5 4 Tied - 3 More Stats | Highlights

Milwaukee scored more than 30 points in each of the first three quarters, a feat the Warriors failed to do until the fourth period, and the Bucks put the game out of reach with a 41-spot in the third quarter during which they led by as many as 27 points.

The Warriors have sported the league’s best offense all season, but that wasn’t the case in this matchup with one of the league’s best defenses. Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant were limited to 11-for-29 shooting. Klay Thompson knocked in both of his 3-point attempts and had 10 of his team-high 24 points in the first quarter, but no other Warrior was able to get it going.

To make matters worse, Curry left the game with a left abductor strain. Draymond Green sat out the game with a sprained toe on his right foot, which forced the Dubs in switching up their starting lineup for the first time this season – Jordan Bell started in Green’s absence.

But the way the Bucks played, perhaps it didn’t matter who started for the Dubs. Eric Bledsoe had a season-high 26 points on 9-for-12 shooting, while Giannis Antetokounmpo added 24 and Malcolm Brogdon tallied 20 points. Pat Connaughton also hurt the Dubs, tallying 15 points off the bench on 7-for-11 shooting.

On the bright side for the Dubs, Quinn Cook put forth a strong effort for the second straight game, scoring all 15 of his points in the second half. Cook was 6-for-9 from the field and has now averaged 14 points and three assists over the last two games.

Now 10-2 on the season, the Dubs will look to get back on track on Saturday when they close out their five-game homestand against the Nets.