Dubs Comeback Falls Short in Denver

For the second straight game the Dubs went down to the final seconds but this time the Warriors fell just short in a 100-98 loss to the Nuggets.

The Warriors overcame a 13-point deficit in the fourth quarter but wound up falling just short in a 100-98 loss in Denver on Sunday evening. After a Denver made free throw made it a two-point game with 7.7 seconds left in the fourth quarter, Stephen Curry rushed down the court before dishing to Damian Jones. The young center went up for the shot, but Denver defended it well and time expired on the defeat.

TEAM LEADERS GSW DEN Points Points Curry - 30 Harris - 28 Durant - 20 Jokic - 23 Thompson - 15 Plumlee - 11



Rebounds Rebounds Durant - 11 Jokic - 11 Thompson - 7 Craig - 9 Looney - 6 Morris / Millsap - 6



Assists Assists Durant - 7 Jokic - 6 Curry - 6 Morris - 4 Green - 4 Lyles - 3 More Stats | Highlights

The loss spoiled a valiant late effort for the Dubs. After struggling to score for nearly the entirety of the first three quarters, the Dubs got back into it in the final period. Curry hit three consecutive 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, and big dunks by Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala were part of a 21-8 run that tied the game up at 97 with 1:29 left in the game. But the Dubs were held without a field goal from there on out, and the Dubs, who split last year’s season series with the Nuggets, dropped their first game of the year in the Mile High City.

Curry led the Warriors with 30 points and six assists, and Durant labored through a rough shooting night to finish with 20 points, 11 boards and seven assists. Thompson added 15 points but his 3-point struggles continued, a common theme for the game.

The Dubs made just two of their first 18 shots from distance and were 7-for-29 on 3-pointers for the game. The Warriors actually outshot Denver 45.6 percent to 40.7 percent, but 18 turnovers and 18 fewer free throw attempts than Denver proved to hurt the Dubs.

With the loss, the Dubs fall to 2-1 on the season and they’ll look to get back in the win column on Monday night when they host the Suns on a back end of a back-to-back.