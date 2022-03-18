Warriors, Kaiser Permanente Host Generation Thrive Grand Opening in Oakland

The Golden State Warriors, in partnership with Kaiser Permanente, held the grand opening of Generation Thrive at the Warriors’ Oakland Facility earlier today. Generation Thrive, a first-of-its-kind non-profit hub, works to uplift the at-risk educational community and focus support efforts in three main areas: educational equity, college and career readiness, and health and wellness.

Warriors President and Chief Operating Officer Brandon Schneider, Warriors Community Foundation President of the Board Nicole Lacob and Warriors players Juan Toscano-Anderson and Jonathan Kuminga joined Kaiser Permanente Northern California President Carrie Owen Plietz, along with Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf and Oakland Unified School District Superintendent Kyla Johnson-Trammell at Generation Thrive in Oakland to make today’s announcement.

“Generation Thrive initially launched virtual programming at the start of the pandemic, addressing the urgent needs of educators and our community, amidst the most devastating economic and social crisis of our time,” said Warriors Community Foundation President of the Board, Nicole Lacob. “We are beyond thrilled to finally host a grand opening for in-person programming at the Generation Thrive headquarters in Oakland. As a former educator, I am all too familiar with the on-going challenges of teaching. I am ecstatic that we are able to support educators, teachers and non-profits that serve students and shape the next generation of young minds.”

Generation Thrive will support community organizations and allies that serve youth with key resources, technical assistance, training and networking opportunities to help accelerate the impact of their programming. The organizations participating in Generation Thrive will provide learning, enrichment, health promotion and wellness opportunities to Bay Area youth, including educational and career support to help increase and diversify workers in S.T.E.M and health care.

Located at 1011 Broadway in downtown Oakland, Generation Thrive underwent a construction process that included renovation of the kitchen to an open concept to promote collaboration, upgraded conference rooms and workspaces, and technology to aid in providing resources for non-profits. Construction was completed by Abayla Contracting Services, with architecture and interior design by Arcsine.

“Kaiser Permanente is committed to creating communities where people can be healthy in all the places they live, learn, work, and play,” said Kaiser Permanente’s Northern California President Carrie Owen Plietz. “The COVID-19 pandemic presents so many challenges to youth, particularly in underserved communities. With Generation Thrive’s programs, Kaiser Permanente and the Golden State Warriors will provide educators and students with needed support and resources to help us build resilient and healthy communities.”

The 20-year partnership represents a commitment to make a transformational impact on a generation of youth. This also expands the long-term relationship between the Golden State Warriors and Kaiser Permanente, one of America’s leading health care providers and not-for-profit health plans, both with proud legacies of empowering youth and supporting Bay Area communities. Their mutual goal is to help find solutions to the persistent educational and achievement gap among youth in the Bay Area. For instance, while California’s overall high school graduation rates have increased significantly in recent years to an average of 81 percent, graduation rates for Black and Latino students continue to lag in the Bay Area. These two organizations recognize that by working together they can help school districts close this gap.