Timberwolves Single-Game Tickets On Sale Today

Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced that single-game tickets for the 2019-20 season will go on sale, TODAY, Monday, September 30th at 10 a.m. Fans can purchase tickets at timberwolves.com/tickets or by phone at 612-673-1234.

The team also announced their single-game promotions and various theme nights for the upcoming season that include exclusive offers and deals for ticket buyers.

College Night presented by U.S. Bank

For select weeknight (Monday-Thursday) games throughout the 2019-20 season, college students, with a valid .edu email address, can purchase an upper level game ticket online for just $10. To purchase, visit www.timberwolves.com/college. Tickets for College Night presented by U.S. Bank must be purchased by 3 p.m. on day of game.

Saturday Night Out presented by Budweiser

New this season for all six Saturday home games, fans can purchase a package that will include a ticket, beer and commemorative cup. Redemption of the branded cup and beverage can be found in the Budweiser Beer Garden in section 121. For more information on Saturday Night Out presented by Budweiser, visit timberwolves.com/Saturdays.

Family Days

During all Sunday home games, fans can engage with the expanded Kids Zone in section 220, where they take part in Pregame Photos with Crunch presented by Crystal Farms, face painting and sign making. To purchase tickets, visit timberwolves.com/family.

Food and beverage options for children at Target Center include a Kids Meal located in section 225, featuring a choice between grilled cheese, mac and cheese, pb & j, corndog, or chicken tenders, and a juice box for $5. Other food and beverage throughout Target Center feature $5 kid friendly options including a slice of pizza and a juice box at Freschetta in section 131 as well as a hot dog and juice box at Mill City in section 106.

Another feature of Family Days this season will be the “Dress Like A Player” giveaway series. Below are the dates and items the first 2,500 fans 12 and under will receive as part of the series:

November 10 vs. Denver - Sweatband

December 1 vs. Memphis - Shooting Shirt

March 8 vs. New Orleans - Shooting Sleeve

March 22 vs. Portland – Socks

April 5 vs. Detroit - Replica Jersey (first 5,000 fans 12 and under)

The Timberwolves Home Opener presented by U.S. Bank is on Sunday, October 27 against the Miami Heat. Every fan in attendance will receive a t-shirt.

Additional theme nights during the 2019-20 season include Native American Heritage Night presented by Treasure Island Resort and Casino on Wednesday, November 20 against the Utah Jazz, Pride Night on Wednesday, December 18 vs. New Orleans, Chinese New Year’s celebration on Monday, January 27 against Sacramento, Crunch’s birthday on Sunday, March 1 vs. Dallas and Fan Appreciation Night presented by Star Tribune on April 15 against New York.

Minnesota will host Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors on Friday, November 8 and Thursday, January 2. The Timberwolves schedule additionally features hosting the defending NBA champion Toronto Raptors on Saturday, January 18 and reigning Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday, November 4. Minnesota’s home schedule also features four 2:30 p.m. Sunday matchups, the most such games at Target Center since the 2005-06 season (six).