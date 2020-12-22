Timberwolves Host Annual Holiday Shopping for Kids

The Minnesota Timberwolves, in partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters Twin Cities, virtually hosted the 2020-21 Jr. Pack for their annual Pack Gives Back Holiday Shopping for Kids event. Members of this season’s Timberwolves roster, including D’Angelo Russell, Ricky Rubio and Malik Beasley, along with Timberwolves coaches, surprised the Jr. Pack with their shopping spree presents via Zoom. For b-roll of the event, please click here.

The event started with 15 Jr. Pack members meeting Head Coach Ryan Saunders on a Zoom where he surprised the youth with an announcement that each of them were going to receive gifts from a $500 Target shopping spree. Minnesota players were waiting in breakout Zoom rooms to surprise them as their presents were safely being delivered to their homes.

“We are incredibly grateful for the support of our corporate partners in bringing this generous holiday spirit to our Jr. Pack members,” said Executive Vice President of Social Responsibility Jennifer Ridgeway. “This year’s Jr. Pack celebrates amazing youth served by Big Brothers Big Sisters and it was inspiring to see their joy, along with Coach Saunders and our players during this holiday surprise.”

Timberwolves corporate partners Fitbit™, Target and TCL® also helped spread the holiday cheer. Fitbit makes fitness fun and inspires the entire family to build healthy habits together. Fitbit Inspire 2™ fitness trackers were provided for each Jr. Pack member to gift to a special adult in their lives and help them stay motivated through the holiday season, with 24/7 heart rate, activity and sleep tracking, up to 10 days of battery, and a free 1-year trial of personalized guidance from Fitbit Premium for new Premium users to help them reach their goals. TCL, one of the world’s best-selling electronics brand and America’s fastest-growing TV brand, surprised each youth with a 40” TCL Roku TV, featuring stunning high-definition resolution and seamless access to over 500,000 streaming movies and TV shows.

To make this day extra memorable, Target provided an additional $500 Target Gift Card for the families, an iPad, Timberwolves bag with holiday goodies and Battleship. The Jr. Pack members also received a team-signed basketball.

ABOUT PACK GIVES BACK