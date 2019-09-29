Timberwolves Announce Training Camp Roster

Minneapolis/St. Paul – Minnesota Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas announced the team’s training camp roster, which stands at 20 players.

The Wolves will tip-off their 2019 Training Camp with Media Day on Monday, September 30 from 12:30 – 4:00 p.m. at Target Center. The Wolves will hold their first practice of training camp on Tuesday, October 1 at Minnesota State, Mankato Taylor Center with media encouraged to arrive by 10:15 a.m.

The complete 2019-20 Timberwolves Training Camp Roster can be found here.