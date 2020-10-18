Statement from Minnesota Timberwolves & Lynx Owner Glen Taylor on the Passing of Sid Hartman

The following is a statement from Timberwolves and Lynx owner Glen Taylor on the passing of Minnesota sports icon Sid Hartman:

“I am truly saddened by the news of the passing of one of the Twin Cities great personalities in Sid Hartman. With over 21,000 bylines in the Star Tribune, Sid will be considered one of the premier journalists of our time. Sid will always be a staple amongst Minnesota sports and even more so in the basketball community, helping shape what many consider the NBA’s first dynasty with the Minneapolis Lakers. I will always remember Sid for his will, determination, and the upbeat spirit with which he lived his life. Above all, I am thankful for his friendship over all these years. On behalf of the Timberwolves and Lynx, we want to extend our deepest condolences to the entire Hartman family.”