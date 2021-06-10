Sianneh Mulbah, Chief People Officer For The Minnesota Timberwolves And Lynx Named A Twin Cities Business 2021 Notable BIPOC Executive

Minneapolis/St. Paul – Today Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx Chief People Officer Sianneh Mulbah was named a Twin Cities Business 2021 Notable BIPOC Executive. The first Black and first female C-level executive for the organization. Mulbah, who has been with the organization since 2011, is being recognized for her leadership throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and her impact on company culture.

“I’m honored to be included in this esteemed list,” said Mulbah. “The Twin Cities has incredible BIPOC leaders across many industries and organizations and I’m proud to be named among them.”

"As an instrumental member of our executive team, Sianneh impacts every area of our company. Her dedication to navigating our organization through challenging times has proven pivotal time and time again. She is a thoughtful and engaging leader, and we are thrilled she has received this well-deserved recognition," said Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx CEO Ethan Casson.

Amid the pandemic, Mulbah led an effective work from home transition providing resources that addressed multiple aspects of well-being including connection, professional development, financial education, mindfulness, and nutrition.

Mulbah utilized expertise from Dr. Robby Sikka to help navigate COVID-19 concerns, offering mental health resources, increasing communication between leadership and staff, supporting PPE distribution, providing ways for employees to safely impact the community, and consultations from ergonomic experts to support the transition. An industry leading Flexible Work Arrangement was introduced and allows employees to feel empowered and engaged while meeting company goals.

Following the murder of George Floyd, Mulbah developed initiatives from supporting employees including hosting impactful conversations with nonprofit RISE and offering temporary housing for employees outside downtown Minneapolis when civil unrest emerged to highlighting BIPOC-owned businesses. She instilled ongoing Community Conversations to empower and educate staff with community and industry leaders while inspiring social change inside and outside the organization. Mulbah led DEI work in identifying and implementing structural initiatives for sustainable change across the organization. She also played a key role, partnering with the NBA to provide additional DEI initiatives across the franchises.

During her tenure, Mulbah has significantly transformed the organization’s culture – creating increased engagement from top to bottom. She is a leader within the organization’s Women in Sports Leadership Council, which focuses on professional growth of women in the workplace. Mulbah is a Ceridian Cares Charity Board Member, and previously served on the board of directors for Girls on the Run Twin Cities, the Twin Cities chapter of Women in Sports and Events (WISE), and as a member of the Minneapolis Downtown Council.