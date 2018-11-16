Wolves Players React To ‘Fire’ Prince Jerseys

With the Wolves set to go all out on Friday night in a celebration of Prince and his legacy, fans are undoubtedly excited to see Minnesota’s new City Edition jerseys on the court. They aren’t the only ones. Wolves players are just as excited to don the new threads as fans are to watch them play in them.

New Timberwolves forward Robert Covington came in at just the right time to get to participate in what should be an incredible evening. When asked what he thought of the new jerseys, Covington had just one word.

“Fire. Fire. We just did the shoot yesterday and I’m looking forward to being there tonight,” he said. “That’s a legend. To be able to come out with a jersey, like I said, fire.”

Guard Derrick Rose also had nice things to say after practice on Tuesday about what it meant to him to be playing in the Prince jerseys.

“It’s just a blessing man, everything is coming full circle. For me to be a part of this franchise when we have a Prince themed jersey? That’s something that you dream about as a kid,” he said. “I’m a huge fan, my family is too, my older friends are too and I had the blessing of seeing him in concert before he passed in Chicago, so it’s all coming full circle. I’m honored to be here.”

Karl-Anthony Towns got the opportunity to actually play the part of Prince in a video the Wolves made inspired by the iconic “Purple Rain” film. He definitely enjoyed the experience.

“It was a great opportunity I was presented with,” he said. “I just wanted to embody who Prince really was just in the swagger and the confidence.”

Even coach Tom Thibodeau, who unfortunately doesn’t get to wear a jersey, said he might try to work a little purple into his game day outfit. When Thibodeau is celebrating, you know it’s a special occasion.

“Of course I am [a Prince fan],” Thibodeau said. “Who isn’t?”

“I love [the jerseys],” he said. “Our players are really excited about them, and I think it’s great to honor him like that. Everyone’s looking forward to that… I’ll have to look for a purple tie but purple something.”

Coming off two good home wins into a fun matchup with the Blazers coupled with the debut of these special threads should make for quite the party at Target Center. If you’re still looking for tickets, they’re available here.