Scouting Report | Wolves vs. Blazers

The Game

The Wolves are looking to keep the fun times rolling on Friday night against the Blazers.

Minnesota has won its last two games and the Wolves are 6-1 at Target Center this season.

What will make the night to remember, though, will be the fact that it’s the team’s first game wearing the Prince City Edition jerseys. The jerseys are sick and there will be some pretty cool stuff happening at Target Center. If you can go, I encourage you to do so. This will be a fun one.

Minnesota goes into the game with a 6-9 record, 14th in the West.

The Blazers are 10-4, second in the West. Portland is coming off a 126-117 road loss the Lakers on Wednesday.

The New Guys

This marks the second game for new Timberwolves’ Dario Saric and Robert Covington.

Their first game was a solid one, coming in Minnesota’s 107-100 win on Wednesday. Covington finished with 13 points (3-for-7 from deep), seven rebounds, two steals, two assists and a block in 41 minutes. He was great on both ends of the court and gave the Wolves some much-needed energy.

Saric came off the bench and in 20 minutes, finished with nine points, three rebounds, two steals and a steal.

In their second game, they should feel even more comfortable with their new team.

Both players play with plenty of energy and effort, something the Target Center crowd applauded on Wednesday night against the Pelicans. Fans are going to love these guys.

Make It Rain

The Blazers are shooting 36.9 percent from the 3-point line this season, a mark that ranks sixth in the NBA. Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum are leading the way, right? Actually, no. Nik Stauskas and Al-Farouq Aminu are shooting 39.6 and 38.5 percent from the 3-point line on 3.4 and 3.7 attempts per game, respectively.

The Wolves aren’t too bad themselves from deep, shooting 36.7 percent, eighth in the league. Andrew Wiggins has been especially hot of late. On the season, he’s shooting 41.7 percent from deep. In his last seven games, he’s shot 45.5 percent. Wiggins has made two or 3-pointers in nine of 11 games in 2018-19.

Injury Report:

Wolves: Jerryd Bayless (knee) is out. Derrick Rose (knee) is questionable.

Blazers: Seth Curry (knee) is questionable. Maurice Harkless (knee) is out.

Projected Starting Lineups:

Wolves: PG - Teague, SG – Rose, SF – Wiggins, PF – Gibson, C - Towns

Blazers: PG – Lillard, SG – McCollum, SF – Layman, PF – Aminu, C - Nurkic