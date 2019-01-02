Wolves Daily Fantasy Player Of The Game | Jan. 2 at Celtics

Tyus Jones has been taking advantage of the opportunities he’s received with Jeff Teague and Derrick Rose sideline. Hopefully daily fantasy players have been taking advantage as well.

Jones had 41.0 fantasy points against the Pelicans on New Year’s Eve and 34.0 in Miami. Though Jones will never be the highest scorer on the team, don’t let that fool you into thinking he’s not valuable. Jones has been getting it done in the supporting categories—on Monday he set a career high for assists with 15 and on Sunday he had five steals.

Teague and Rose will most likely not play tonight. If neither are able to go, Jones could offer huge value on his $5,600 salary on DraftKings. If one is able to go Jones will still get significant run as one of the first players off the Wolves’ bench. While the window for Jones to provide extreme value may be closing as his teammates get back to full strength and his DFS price rises, he’s still sitting in that mid-range area that’s is so important to ace to have a good fantasy night. There’s no reason to expect Jones to let you down.

If you’re looking to spend a little more, Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 62.3 fantasy points per game over his last 10 and he’s still can be rostered for just $9,600. He’s in the middle of a remarkable run. Boston’s tough interior defense is an issue, but there’s no reason to expect that Towns won’t be able to beat Al Horford. Grab him if you have the roster flexibility.