Karl-Anthony Towns Cannot Be Stopped

If you chose to watch the Wolves instead of the Vikings on Sunday, or you tuned in later in the game, you witnessed something special—the dominance of Karl-Anthony Towns.

Towns has been very consistent this entire season, but on Sunday he was absolutely unstoppable. In his best game of the season and arguably of his career, Towns utterly destroyed the Miami Heat and put up the kind of stat line that makes you double-check that you saw it right.

34 points. 18 rebounds. Seven assists. Six blocks. Three steals. Fifty-percent shooting from both the floor (12-of-24) and from deep (three-of-six).

That’s the kind of game that only Towns is capable of having. There simply isn’t another player in the league right now except for possibly LeBron at his peak rebounding prowess that can do so many things so well. In fact, the only other players in NBA history who have turned in games of at least 30/18/7 with six or more blocks are Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1975 and Charles Barkley in 1986.

Ponder that for a second, and while you’re pondering, help send Towns to the All-Star game.

As we know, Towns can score from everywhere on the floor. His ability to drive to the hoop is very unique for a big man and his ability to shoot from deep forces defenders to play closer to him and makes them vulnerable to big man’s sneaky first step. Towns is at his best when he uses his three-point shooting to open up the pain for himself, rather than relying on his outside shot to get his buckets. He’s simply too good of a post player and rebounder to spend too much time beyond the arc.

That’s exactly what happened tonight. Towns’ three-pointers came in the flow of the offense and his buckets around the rim were a result of him getting the ball in good position and simply dominating. Towns is impossible to stop when he plays like this, and it’s exactly what the Timberwolves needed.

Importantly, Towns’ play on Sunday night led to a Wolves victory. Towns also dominated on Friday against the Hawks but a bizarre late-game collapse rightfully overshadowed his 31 points and 19 rebounds. Don’t look now, but Towns is in the midst of an incredibly impressive run. He hasn’t had less than 20 points and 18 rebounds in his last three games and hasn’t shot less than 50 percent from the field in his last four.

Let’s not forget about his defense either. You can see Towns growing on that end of the floor before our eyes. He’s learning to anchor the Wolves’ defense and serve as a back line of defense without overcommitting to helping, and his block totals are increasing as his positioning improves. He’s not hunting blocks and leaving his man open. Towns’ blocks are not empty stats—he’s staying alert, making good plays and making sure his teammates get the rebounds after blocks (or just grabbing them himself).

Karl-Anthony Towns joins @MarneyGellner after his monster game.@Holla_At_Rob33 was there to cool him off pic.twitter.com/TWviUn9u0c — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 31, 2018

What makes tonight’s performance from the talented big man especially exciting is the context. After battling so hard only to come up short against the Hawks, the Wolves could have come out flat and tired, but Towns was not going to let that happen. The Wolves came out slow against the Hawks and Atlanta made them pay—tonight that did not happen. The Wolves led for the entire first quarter on Sunday and didn’t allow Miami to score until there was 7:09 left in the period. Towns was the driving force behind that correction. He had nine points, seven rebounds and an astounding four blocks in that opening frame. No slow start here.

Towns also took over late. He was four-of-seven in the fourth quarter including two made three-pointers. He imposed his will on whichever Heat player tried to guard him and made it clear that it was his team that was going to leave town with the victory. A huge part of winning big games, especially on the road, is to have the best player on the floor on your side. Sunday night, that was Towns, and Sunday night the Wolves won. It was a good night.