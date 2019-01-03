Wiggins Is The Seventh-Youngest Player To Reach 7,000 Points

With a pair of free throws in the first quarter of the Wolves’ game in Boston on Wednesday, Andrew Wiggins reached the 7,000 point mark on his career. Doing so before his 24th birthday made him the seventh-youngest player in league history to reach that mark.

The only players to have reached this point faster are Lebron James, Kevin Durant, Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Kobe Bryant and Tracy McGrady. Not bad company.

On Monday, Wiggins moved into third place on the Timberwolves’ all-time scoring list, and second place is well within reach. A pretty good week for the young forward.

On the season, Wiggins is averaging 16.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He’s shooting 39.7 percent from the field. It hasn’t been his best year, but he’s just two years removed from averaging 23.6 points per game—we know what the ceiling looks like for Wiggins, and it is a high one.

