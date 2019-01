The Timberwolves lost to the New Orleans Pelicans 114-123 on Monday night on the second night of a back-to-back in a hard-fought contest. It was one of those games that you can definitely take some positives away from, but it was also one the Wolves would certainly like to have back.

The Wolves got off to a great start but the Pelicans quickly rebounded behind Julius Randle and E’Twaun Moore. Moore was the Wolves’ kryptonite earlier in the season too—it’s not totally apparent why he’s been so good against Minnesota but he certainly seems to have their number. Behind their roster of roll players (Anthony Davis missed the game due to illness), the Pelicans went into the break up 12.

However, Minnesota battled back in the third quarter led by Karl-Anthony Towns, who had another great game with 28 points, 17 rebounds, six assists and five blocks. This team has been doing a great job lately of erasing deficits and they did it again in New Orleans. Coming out of the locker room at halftime the Wolves started to find the bottom of the net. The energy and effort necessary to win was really there all game but the shots just weren’t falling, and New Orleans got some crazy fluke shots in the first half. Things evened out in the second half and the Wolves clamped down as well, turning in an impressive, hard-fought performance even in the loss.

The whole Wolves team played well tonight but New Orleans simply out executed them down the stretch in a game that was very close until the final minute or two. However, there are a few Wolves players in particular who deserve additional credit, starting with one Tyus Jones. Starting in place of the injured Derrick Rose and Jeff Teague, Jones was phenomenal. He played very well against the Heat as well, when he swiped a career high five steals. In this one, it was a different career high he set his sights on—assists.

Jones had the ball on a string all night long, dishing out 13 dimes with zero turnovers. He added 15points for good measure, a season high. He ran the Wolves’ offense deftly, looking off defenders and finding his teammates in perfect positions to score. The Wolves are lucky to have a backup point guard with Jones’ abilities, and it accentuates Tom Thibodeau’s refrain that even when some players don’t play a ton all the time, it’s important to stay ready. When a few injuries hit, Jones got his chance, and he’s taking advantage.

Andrew Wiggins also reached a significant milestone in Monday’s contest, passing Kevin Love on the Wolves’ all-time scoring list. Wiggins has now scored 6,995 points with the Wolves, all before his 24th birthday. Next on the list is Sam Mitchell with 7,161 points—a mark Wiggins will almost certainly top this season.

A few things I noticed…

New Orleans shot insanely well from the three-point line, going 14-of-25. This was partly the fault of the Wolves and partly not. The Pelicans hit some seriously fluky shots in the first half, but they also got way too many open looks down the stretch. The Wolves shot far better in the second half than the first, but still only managed 32.1 percent from three.

On the positive side, the Wolves won the turnover battle 7-15. That’s super necessary on the road especially, when opponent fast-break opportunities can create energy and momentum with the team’s fans. Jones was the lynchpin in that—13 assists without a turnover is elite. It’s really too bad the Wolves couldn’t get the victory because this was a special game for Jones.

Towns put on a block party again tonight. He was credited with five rejections but he altered several more shots. It’s been a heck of a run for the big man on both ends of the ball.

go off, @KarlTowns pic.twitter.com/6tz8fMdbgG — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) January 1, 2019 It’s wild that we now look at a line like he had tonight with a bit of a shrug. For 95 percent of players in the NBA a game like Towns had tonight would be a career-defining moment. But here we are. Just another impossibly excellent performance from KAT.

The Wolves play next in Boston on Wednesday, we'll have preview content on that tomorrow. Just a reminder, the Wolves need your help to send players to the All-Star game in February, you can place your votes here. Happy New Years everyone, here's an incredible Okogie dunk to get 2019 started off on a high note.