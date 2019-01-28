The Week Ahead | The Battle Of The Bigs

Wednesday

Wolves vs. Grizzlies, 7:00 p.m.

Why you should attend:

Karl. Anthony. Towns.

Thanks to some stat digging from the very talented Julian Andrews, if Towns’ season averages continue until the end of the season, he’ll be the only player in NBA history to average 20+ points, 10+ rebounds, 1.5+ 3-pointers, 1.5+ blocks per game while shooting 50 percent or better on the season. That screams MODERN DAY BIG MAN!

As a team, it’s a huge opportunity for the Wolves to snap a two-game losing streak and get back into the Western Conference playoff conversation.

The Wolves open the week with a 24-26 record, 11th in the West and four games back from a playoff spot.

After starting the season 12-5, the Grizzlies have gone 8-25 in their last 33 games.

That is not very good at all.

But this team has veteran talent in Marc Gasol and Mike Conley. The Grizzlies have given the Wolves fits with Gasol and Conley leading the way. We’ll see if Ryan Saunders and Co. can solve that.

Opposing player I’ll be watching:

If you know me, you know I’m a sucker for rookies. In our Timberwolves.com mock draft, we had Jaren Jackson Jr. as our third-ranked prospect behind Luka Doncic and Deandre Ayton.

Triple J (have we decided what we're going to call him?) is going to grab the baton from Conley and Gasol as the face of the franchise, and the full transition could happen sooner rather than later. Jackson is averaging 13.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game. Maybe not wild numbers, but he’s 19 years old. He’s going to get better.

He actually reminds me a bit of Kevin Garnett. In his rookie season (at age 19), Garnett averaged 10.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game. Both players are long and athletic, and as Garnett did, Jackson has the potential to be an All-Defensive player.

KG has actually taken Jackson under his wing.

Jackson also has the ability to shoot the 3-pointer. To shoot 33.3 percent from deep as a rookie big in the league is promising.

In his first game against the Wolves back on Nov. 18, Jackson finished with 13 points, three blocks and two rebounds.

He’s such a gifted offensive player, especially when he faces up to the basket. The fact that he can do stuff like this and score isn’t fair.

You’d like to see more rebounds from him. His 6.4 rebounds per 36 minutes are 0.7 fewer than Kyle Anderson's average, a player who is two inches shorter, 12 pounds lighter and 40 times less athletic than Jackson

For what it’s worth, Garnett hauled in 7.9 rebounds per 36 minutes in his rookie season and led the league in rebounds per game in four-straight seasons for 2003-07.

JJJ (again, what have Grizzlies fans decided on?) is only going to get better.

Saturday

Wolves vs. Nuggets, 8 p.m.

Why you should attend:

The Nuggets are one of the deepest teams in the league and currently sit at 33-15, second in the West.

There is a lot of work to be done, but if the Wolves can get back into the playoff picture, a first-round matchup between the Wolves and the Nuggets isn’t unrealistic, and I’m not sure I’d be completely comfortable with that if I’m a Nuggets fan. The Wolves matchup, when healthy, quite well with the Nuggets.

The Wolves will be rocking their Statement Uniforms and fans in attendance will receive a Bullseye Plush Dog wearing the uniforms. A DOG WEARING A JERSEY! FOR CUTE!

This is a late tipoff, FYI. Head downtown. Grab some grub. Come watch the Wolves. Get a dog. Things are gonna get lit.

Opposing player I’ll be watching:

I mean this with all due respect to Nikola Jokic, but he doesn’t look like he should be good at basketball.

But Kyle, he’s seven-feet tall. Of course he’s good at basketball!

Well yeah, he’s tall. But he doesn’t look like he’s in particularly great shape. He’s not very fast. If you were having a draft where you selected players without ever seeing them play, Jokic would not be picked in the top 50.

But that’s why we play the games and my goodness gracious, has Jokic ever been good. On the season, The Joker is averaging 20.1 points, 10.4 rebounds while dishing out 7.7 assists.

He has seven triple-doubles on the season and 23 in his career. He's only 23 years old!

This man can do anything he wants. Except get a high-five apparently.

Watch the Jokic vs. Towns battle – two players who should be in Charlotte a few weeks from now.

If Towns struggles defensively, don’t be surprised to see Saunders put Taj Gibson on Jokic. In last season’s Game 82, Gibson switched on Jokic down the stretch and absolutely shut him down.

If the Wolves can come away with two wins, they’ll move back to .500 ahead of a week that features winnable games against the Grizzlies, Magic and Pelicans.