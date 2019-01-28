Towns' Historic Season Deserves An All-Star Appearance

While it might technically be too late to advocate for Karl-Anthony Towns’ inclusion in the 2019 All-Star Game, it’s not too late to illustrate how worthy he is of earning a spot.

Towns is in the middle of arguably the best season of his young career—he’s averaging 22.8 points 12.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.9 blocks and 1.0 steals per game. He’s also shooting 50 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from three on a career-high 4.6 attempts from beyond the arc. Towns ranks No. 11 in the league in points, and Anthony Davis is the only center who has scored more points or averages more points per game. Towns is also No. 5 in total rebounds and No. 9 in rebounds per game. He’s No. 8 in offensive rebounds per game, and No. 8 in blocks per game as well.

Here’s another one. How many players have averaged 20+ points per game, 10+ rebounds per game, 1.5+ threes per game, 1.5+ blocks per game and shot over .500 percent from the field on a season? One. Towns, this season. The stats don’t lie—Towns is among the league’s best.

Those numbers are great in a vacuum but put into the context of the season they’re even more impressive. Towns is growing before our eyes from a player who was the second option on his team to a player who is capable of dominating as the main star. It’s not an easy task to be the focal point of opponents’ game plans—Towns is seeing more and more double teams as soon as he catches the ball, and teams are daring Towns to beat them in any other way than going at them in the post. Here’s the thing though, he’s doing it.

Towns’ 3.1 assists are a career high—he’s scratching triple-double threat territory on what feels like a nightly basis now, and he’s had 19 games with four or more assists this season, including two seven-assist outings in his last five. Towns will never be a pure passing big man, it would simply not be a good use of his skills, but his ability to make teams pay for pressuring him by putting his teammates in good positions has been critical to his success.

That’s not to say that Towns isn’t doing damage of his own on the offensive end. Towns is shooting 58.9 percent of his shots inside 10 feet and converting those at a 58.2 percent clip. That’s extremely efficient. An additional 25.6 percent of Towns’ shots are catch-and-shoot three-pointers and he shoots 39.5 percent on those looks.

A common criticism of Towns has been his defense. Star centers in the NBA have to be able to anchor defenses—Towns has shown vast improvement on that side of the ball this season. While foul trouble has been an issue of late, Towns’ positioning has improved dramatically over the past year, and he’s averaging career highs in blocked shots and in steals. Towns’ blocks aren’t empty stats either—though he occasionally gets beat on passes after coming to help on a guard driving into the paint, Towns has been finding more and more ways to affect shots without leaving his man open. The Wolves have been an average defensive team this year, but that is an improvement from last year when they were near the bottom of the league. It would be foolish not to give Towns credit for contributing to that improvement.

There are nights when Towns can be frustrating to watch as he navigates the difficult waters of turning from a very, very good player into a great one, but nevertheless we are seeing the big man’s best campaign to date. Towns has proven this year that he’s capable of being a star, and he’s only continuing to grow. The Wolves franchise cornerstone deserves to be an All-Star this year, and will continue to for years to come—let’s hope the coaches feel the same way.