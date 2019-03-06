Towns' Scoring Sets Yet Another Wolves Record

Karl-Anthony Towns has found another way into the Timberwolves’ record books. On the same night he became the fifth-highest scorer in franchise history, Towns also completed putting together the highest-scoring five-game stretch in Timberwolves history.

Since returning after missing two games with concussion symptoms after getting in a car accident, Towns has scored 34, 37, 42, 28 and 41 points in the Wolves’ last five games. That’s a total of 182 points.

A huge part of Towns being able to put together such a high-scoring run has been his efficiency. He has shot 60.4 percent from the field in that stretch. Towns has managed an average of 36.4 points per game on 22.2 shots per contest. That’s remarkable. It hasn’t just been scoring—Towns is also averaging 16.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. He has been absolutely dominant in every way.

The Wolves have a true franchise player in Towns. The things he can do on the court are incredibly unique for a player of his size and strength. There’s no question that Towns is a star, the only remaining question is how high he will rise.