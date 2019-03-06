Getty Images

Towns Moves To 5th In Team History For Total Points

by Kyle Ratke, Digital Content Manager

Posted: Mar 05, 2019

Entering Tuesday night’s home game against the Thunder, Karl-Anthony Towns needed 11 points to move to fifth all-time in total points scored in Wolves history.

Towns was hoping to pass Wally Szczerbiak, who held that spot with 6,777 points.

Well, if you’ve been watching Towns at all lately, you know that this didn’t take him long. 

With a step-back jumper with 4:34 remaining in the second quarter, Towns passed Szczerbiak.

It’s somewhat fitting it happened as the Wolves were rocking their Classics Edition uniforms, a uni we saw Szczerbiak rock a few times.

Next on the list for Towns is Kevin Love with 6,989 points. Chances are that will happen later this month.

