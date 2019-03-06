Towns Moves To 5th In Team History For Total Points

Entering Tuesday night’s home game against the Thunder, Karl-Anthony Towns needed 11 points to move to fifth all-time in total points scored in Wolves history.

Towns was hoping to pass Wally Szczerbiak, who held that spot with 6,777 points.

Well, if you’ve been watching Towns at all lately, you know that this didn’t take him long.

With a step-back jumper with 4:34 remaining in the second quarter, Towns passed Szczerbiak.

With this bucket, Karl-Anthony Towns passed Wally Szczerbiak's 6,777 career points for fifth in team history. Next up is Kevin Love's 6,989 points. That'll likely happen later this month. pic.twitter.com/X2ZZG1TZWy — Kyle Ratke (@Kyle_Ratke) March 6, 2019

It’s somewhat fitting it happened as the Wolves were rocking their Classics Edition uniforms, a uni we saw Szczerbiak rock a few times.

Next on the list for Towns is Kevin Love with 6,989 points. Chances are that will happen later this month.