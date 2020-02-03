Towns Joins Elite Company

After hitting a 3-pointer in the first quarter on Saturday against the Clippers, Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns hit the 8,000-point mark for his career.

In doing so, he became the ninth-youngest player in NBA history to reach the 8,000-point plateau.

Those faster than Towns are LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Carmelo Anthony, Kobe Bryant, Tracy McGrady, Shaquille O’Neal, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Dwight Howard.

8K(at) On Saturday, @KarlTowns became the 9th youngest player in NBA history to reach the 8,000-point mark. pic.twitter.com/SxgMU726z1 — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) February 3, 2020

Certainly not bad company.

Towns would have hit the mark even faster had he not missed 15 games earlier this season due to a knee injury.

In his fifth season, Towns is averaging a career-high 27 points and 4.2 assists per game. His 60.2 effective field goal percentage is also a career high.