Minnesota Timberwolves v LA Clippers
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 1: Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the Minnesota Timberwolves dunks the ball against the LA Clippers on February 01, 2020 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California.
Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

Towns Joins Elite Company

by Kyle Ratke, Digital Content Manager

Posted: Feb 03, 2020

After hitting a 3-pointer in the first quarter on Saturday against the Clippers, Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns hit the 8,000-point mark for his career.  

In doing so, he became the ninth-youngest player in NBA history to reach the 8,000-point plateau.

Those faster than Towns are LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Carmelo Anthony, Kobe Bryant, Tracy McGrady, Shaquille O’Neal, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Dwight Howard.

Certainly not bad company. 

Towns would have hit the mark even faster had he not missed 15 games earlier this season due to a knee injury. 

In his fifth season, Towns is averaging a career-high 27 points and 4.2 assists per game. His 60.2 effective field goal percentage is also a career high.

