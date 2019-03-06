Towns Dominates Thunder, Wolves Clinch Season Series

Karl-Anthony Towns has been insane lately.

He did it again on Tuesday night at Target Center against the Thunder.

Towns finished with 41 points and 14 rebounds, leading the Wolves to a 131-120 win over the Thunder. The big man also moved to fifth in team history in scoring. Towns was efficient, shooting 15-for-27 from the field and 3-for-5 from the 3-point line.

More importantly, though, it resulted in a Wolves win and snapped a three-game losing streak.

The Wolves also moved to 3-0 against the Thunder this season, clinching the season series. Considering the Thunder are 39-25, fourth in the West, this is impressive. The Wolves have now won the season series against the Thunder in back-to-back seasons.

Towns was the headliner for the Wolves, and he will be for quite some time, but it was a group effort. Derrick Rose had 18 points off the bench. Andrew Wiggins added 18 points and six rebounds, shooting 3-for-6 from deep. Jeff Teague had a 16-point, 12-assist double-double. Dario Saric had 10 points and seven rebounds, and while Josh Okogie had just six points and four rebounds, he was a team-best +20.

As for the Thunder, Russell Westbrook led the way with 38 points and 13 rebounds. Paul George added 25 points, but shot just 8-for-25 from the field and 4-for-14 from the 3-point line. Dennis Schroder added 14 points and Steven Adams finished with a 13-point, 11-rebound double-double.

The Wolves improve to 30-34 on the season, tied for 10th in the West. They are back at it on Wednesday night for another back-to-back in Detroit to face off against the Pistons. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. on Fox Sports North and 830 WCCO.